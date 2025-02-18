A seer known as Bright has shared what God showed her about singer 2Baba, Annie and the singer’s new lover, Natasha

In a new video, the seer said that Annie and 2Baba are soul mates and sent some warnings to Natasha

The seer also called on Nigerians to take steps towards Annie and continue to pray for her as her soul has been wandering

Celebrity seer, Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, has released a prophecy for Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

Legit.ng had reported that 2Baba had announced the end of his marriage to Annie. He declared that they were already separated and were heading for divorce.

In a new video made by the celebrity seer, she said that people should pray for Annie. She asserted that her spirit has been wandering around.

The seer also called on the actress' family to pray for her. She heaped blames on both 2Baba and Annie for crashing their marriage.

Bright Ndibunwa advised that Annie should open herself up to God and also be ready to pray about her situation.

The clergy woman also blamed the family of the estranged couple for contributing towards the crash of their marriage.

Bright the Seer speaks about Natasha

Also in the recording, the clergy sent a stern warning to Natasha, the woman, who 2Baba is now dating.

According to her, any woman, who comes or attempts to come in between the estranged couple, was just wasting her time.

Bright the Seer also disclosed that Annie and 2Baba are soul ties and soul mates. She affirmed that anything outside the two of them being together will be like living in one's shadow.

This is not the first time that Bright the Seer would be releasing prophecies about celebrities, most especially for Nigerian entertainers.

A few of what she said has come to pass, for instance, she called for prayer for late actor Jnr Pope long before the boat accident that claimed his life happened.

Unfortunately, many didn't pay attention to her warning, and the actor died a few months after.

She also recently released a warning about Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo. She claimed that some people were trying to ensure that her marriage does not work, despite being ordained by God.

A few fans mentioned the actress whom they were suspecting in the comment section of the post, and they promised to pray for the couple.

Bright the Seer sends message to Davido, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online. And even their fans had to drag themselves in the feud.

According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months. She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother.

