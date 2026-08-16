FCMB increases FastCash loan limit to ₦500,000, enhancing access for customers in urgent financial need

Digital application requires no paperwork or branch visit, streamlining the loan process for eligible customers

The upgrade supports FCMB's commitment to accessible banking amid evolving lending conditions in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has raised the maximum limit on its FastCash instant loan to ₦500,000, expanding access to short-term credit for eligible customers facing urgent financial needs.

The bank said the increase is designed to give customers greater flexibility when dealing with unexpected expenses, while allowing them to access funds through digital channels without the need to visit a branch.

Yemisi Edun-led FCMB announces an increase to its loan limit for small business owners. Credit: FCMB

Source: Facebook

FastCash is available 24 hours a day through the FCMB Mobile App and by dialling *329#11#. Eligible customers can apply digitally without collateral, paperwork or a guarantor.

No branch visit or paperwork required

FCMB said eligibility for FastCash is determined largely by customers’ transaction activity and their relationship with the bank.

Customers must have maintained an FCMB account for at least three months to be considered for the facility. Eligible returning customers can also access repayment periods of up to 90 days, depending on their individual loan terms.

The digital lending facility is particularly positioned as a convenient option for customers who need quick access to funds without going through the traditional loan application process.

Customers can access top-up loans

FCMB has also retained the option for eligible customers to request a FastCash top-up where they have not fully utilised their maximum approved loan amount.

However, access to additional funds remains subject to the bank’s eligibility requirements and assessment.

Tunji Lamidi, Divisional Head, Personal Banking, FCMB, said the higher loan limit reflects growing customer demand for convenient and responsive access to credit.

He said financial needs can emerge unexpectedly, making it increasingly important for banks to provide customers with faster ways to access funds through platforms they already use.

Digital lending takes centre stage

The FastCash upgrade forms part of FCMB’s broader push to make everyday banking and borrowing more accessible through digital platforms.

Loan apps raise interest rates by 300% as borrowers seek faster access. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

With customers increasingly turning to mobile banking and digital lenders for emergency funds, the bank’s decision to raise its FastCash ceiling gives eligible customers more borrowing capacity while keeping the application process largely digital.

The move also comes as borrowers contend with changing lending costs across Nigeria’s credit market, making the availability, repayment period and terms of instant loans increasingly important considerations for consumers seeking short-term financing.

GTBank makes major change to naira cards limit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has doubled the quarterly international spending limit on its naira debit cards from $20,000 to $40,000, making it the first of Nigeria's 33 recapitalised commercial banks to reach this ceiling.

The bank, which is the commercial banking arm of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), notified customers of the change through a message sent on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng