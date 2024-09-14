Nigerian singer Patoranking and his family have continued to buzz the internet following the recent tragedy that befell them

The news spread like wildfire that the Afrobeats singer lost his sister and her husband to a disastrous gas explosion

Following that, an old video remerged online by a popular celebrity seer who had earlier sent a warning message to the musician

The internet, fans and citizens are still in shock over the tragic death of Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking's sister Chioma and her husband.

Legit.ng previously reported that the family of Patoranking has been thrown into mourning as they have just lost two of their own.

Old prophecy about Patoranking’s family spurred reactions online. Credit: @patorankingfire, @princess orabel/Facebook

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the singer's sister, Chioma and her husband had moved into their new home and celebrated in a housewarming ceremony.

A day after the event, thunder allegedly struck their gas cylinder, leading to Chioma's immediate demise.

The husband, who allegedly went into comma immediately and was rushed to the hospital, also lost his life.

An old video of the popular celebrity prophetess Bright Ndibunwa, aka Brighttheseer, made around April on the musician's family, recently surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the celebrity seer mentioned that serious prayers should be offered to Patoranking's family. She further alleged that she saw the family members of the No Kissing Baby crooner running helter-skelter.

Watch the video below:

Patoranking's family spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lacreme______:

"She said pray against situation that will make your family run up and down. She didn’t say bring money let me pray for you. Did she ? So what’s happening in the comment section."

temmyorot:

"She say pray! But pple do not believe her until it happens. Some are given a gift of vision nothing wrong in seeing it d bad is not taking actions out of unbelief. So sad."

eyinjuoluwaa001:

"Dear Lord, if there's ever going to be any vision about me or my loved ones, please reveal it to me or in the mouth of who I can believe. Amen."

i__made__:

"So many un canning comments, I thought you all were educated, what’s a prophecy?? Let’s start from there, because I’m seeing comments saying that why is she only seeing bad things. I’m beginning to think that you all enjoy the devil using you.. she has warned whoever it’s for whoever to decide if they want to take the warning, you think they will prophesy good things??? they are warning to guide you through the right path."

ihesie_naturalhealth:

"Never take any prophecy for granted whether good or bad, whether it's coming from a vessel of GOD or not.

"Take it to GOD in prayer immediately. Dem no dey do bold face for spiritual things, you don't just blab or insult or take it for granted, YOU RUN TO YOUR SECRET PLACE."

rich.kinging:

"When ever she say something people always come for her but unna suppose dey listen regardless."

agbatufab:

"People always take revelations and prophecies for granted. Sad! Don’t joke with them. It’s not for u to be scared, it’s for u to be prepared and pray ahead."

ayzne:

"Revelation is one thing we shouldn’t take for granted… we all know there are fake prophecies all around the world but few among us are naturally gifted and shouldn’t be taken for granted. May God rest their souls."

irenefranciss:

"lol 😂 her prophecy only come online when it has happened, you stop posting her."

jessajoanmusic:

"There is nothing wrong with prophecies. When things are seen it’s for you to pray, claim the good part and pray against the negative aspect. So let’s stop bashing the prophet."

princephylls:

"Problem never touch most of this people commenting."

simply_princess6:

"Why nah only celebrities she Dey see vision for?"

temmyorot:

"The. The problem here is wokenesss y'all are too woke to listen to prophecy and take action. True or false once u hear a prophecy pray against and pray for favor to overcome all evil. Nothing absolutely wrong with prophecy."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, the celebrity seer foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of five people, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng