A woman seer known s Bright the Seer has opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef which had not been resolved

According to her, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world and it would take place in the next nine months

She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother and she advised home to always remember what his mother used to tell him

Bright the Seer, the woman who saw and warned late actor Jnr Pope, has released a prophecy for David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, and his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

In a video seen online, the woman said that the two great artists would have a collaboration in the next nine months and it would shake the whole world.

Speaking further, Bright noted that their fans should continue to pray for them so that the prophecy can come to pass.

Bright the seer speaks about Wizkid and Davido. Photo credit @davido/wizkidayo/brightthese3er

Source: Instagram

Seer says Wizkid misses his mother

In the recording, the seer explained that the Grammy Award winner was still missing his late mother. She added that he should console himself and always remember what his late mother told him before him.

Seer speaks about Davido

Also, she explained somethings about the Timeless crooner, the seer said that the Grammy nominee was a jolly happy fellow who does not keep things to heart.

She noted that he too missed his departed mother but has been trying not to show it.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of what the seer said about Davido and Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_pearlx:

"Ok ma. Can you check if EFCC will catch Yahaya Bello."

@donaldmgb6:

"Dear mummy ,when will there be a good collaboration between my bank account and the things I want to buy."

@sapphire_x__x:

"Davido is a happy person normally."

@b.o.d__republic:

"Thanks for the information, wettin go be price of fuel in 6 months?"

@queen_wasky:

"Madam which year Nigeria go better???

@adaikwerre:

"19months too far and you know anything good can happen between them both. This isn't a prophesy but a future possible tense."

@lovelyn_efe:

"I love them both but no wizkid slander will be tolerated."

@omolara5168:

"Rest madam ..no fuel price of everything is expensive u r not seeing solution to Nigeria problems.'

@officialrayconex:

"It is not to the glory of God or the agenda of salvation. God did not show u anything like this madam. That u saw something does not mean it's of the spirit of God!."

@sexyqueeneth:

"Davido is always happy dats why I love him always."

Prophet warns Paul Okoye about girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a prophet who predicted Jnr Pope's death had sent a warning to Okoye of P-Square.

According to him, Ivy, the singer's lover, has been donated to the river goddess. A sacrifice must be made to ensure she lived a long life.

The clergy also warned Okoye to pay her bride price if not he should be ready to bear the consequence of disobedience.

Source: Legit.ng