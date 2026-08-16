Governor Ademola Adeleke dropped to the ground to prostrate before his elder sister, Chief Dr. Modupeola Adeleke Sanni, after his election victory

The moment, captured during a family celebration, quickly spread across social media and drew widespread attention

Nigerians flooded the comments section with reactions to the governor's show of respect and the family's close bond

A heartwarming moment involving Governor Ademola Adeleke has set social media buzzing after the Osun State governor was filmed prostrating before his elder sister, Chief Dr. (Mrs) Modupeola Adeleke Sanni, as part of celebrations marking his electoral victory.

The moment was shared online on Sunday, August 16, 2026, and quickly captured the imagination of thousands of Nigerians online.

Governor Ademola Adeleke prostrates before his elder sister during family celebration.. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Adeleke, despite holding the highest office in Osun State, lowered himself fully to the ground before his older sister in the traditional Yoruba manner, a gesture that many viewers found deeply moving and culturally significant.

Adeleke's Victory Sparks Family Celebration

The prostration took place amid broader festivities following Adeleke's declaration as winner of the 2026 Osun governorship election. The scene gave Nigerians a rare glimpse into the private, familial side of the governor's win, away from the political fanfare.

The video resonated especially with those who saw it as a reflection of Yoruba cultural values around seniority, family loyalty, and humility, virtues that many commenters said are often abandoned once public figures attain power and wealth.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido broke down following his uncle, Ademola Adeleke's victory at the polls.

Adeleke family's ties leaves many talking on social media after victory. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Adeleke prostrated for his elder sister is below:

Reactions to Adeleke's family celebration

The post drew a wave of emotional and thoughtful reactions on X. Legit.ng compiled some of the responses below:

@KingOrezii wrote:

"Yoruba people are too humble, respectful and loyal, They are the real"

@lee44716680 shared:

"My own uncle and him wife dey for village dey do me juju make I no succeed 😢"

@ashman_babane commented:

"Money make you a good siblings!!! There are some thoughts that will never cross your mind as a well established buoyant siblings. Your kids won't have reasons to hate on anyone or anything. Congratulations to them. IMOLẸ🟡"

@omoladeomo wrote:

"Very humble governor, you will know a good mother raised them in respect, love, humility and loyalty..."

@boyorafel said:

"This mama eeeee she get fraaaa for head Mrs no nonsense but she's a good woman"

@olaoflagos1111 reacted:

"Why you no go like this family?"

@Tonysurb added:

"There is genuine love in their family, some family are absolutely bless."

Gov Adeleke's billionaire brother spotted at polling unit

Legit.ng reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, also exercised his civic duty in Osun state.

The businessman was captured on camera in the queue with other voters at his polling unit. His humble appearance sparked reactions as many praised Davido's father.

Source: Legit.ng