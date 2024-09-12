In a sad turn of events, Nigerian music star Patoranking has just reportedly lost his sister and her husband

The duo were said to have had their housewarming just a day before the unfortunate incident occurred

According to reports, the singer's sister died immediately, however, the husband sadly lost his life after being hospitalized

The family of Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking, has been thrown into mourning as they have just lost two of their own.

According to reports, the singer's sister, Chioma and her husband had moved into their new home and celebrated in a housewarming ceremony.

Patoranking sadly loses sister. Credit: @princessorabel, @patorankingfire

Source: Facebook

A day after the event, thunder allegedly struck their gas cylinder, leading to Chioma's immediate demise. The husband, who allegedly went into comma immediately and was rushed to the hospital, has also reportedly lost his life.

See post here:

These reports are from a social media blog, Cutie Julls, who also shared video recordings of the unfortunate event's after-effects.

Watch clip here:

See another post here:

It will be recalled that Patoranking just recently celebrated his daughter's 6th year birthday and paired his heart out to her.

The singer has not spoken about the sad incident, but his followers have sent prayers to him and his family.

Netizens sympathize with Patoranking

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@i_am_whytechick:

"Stop inviting people into your home,stop having parties where you live, people are wycked, Everyone just has to be careful...May their beautiful souls rest in peace AMEN."

@naijasuperwoman:

"This is really sad."

@beautyby.juicy:

"My sis just told me this morning..they were neighbors 😢😢so sad 😞 I really feel for their little boy💔."

@her_royalmajestyy_:

"Gas exploding is a big menance in society now… i lost my brother and his wife to same around may this year… the both passed same day."

@peggy_beiby:

"Maybe they don’t have thunder protection, it happens ,I have experienced it before ,but it went to my chandelier and it got burnt ,I literally saw the strike from my room."

@oyon_chiamaka_loveth:

"And she was pregnant."

@sandypandy_choco:

"Chioma and George don’t let this slide by now I believe u guys already know who did this, for the sake of ur son pls."

@tastygoodnessdrinks:

"Chai 😭 as an orphan I wish no one this painful experience but who are we to question God."

Onyeka Onwenu passes away at 72

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian iconic singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu buzzed the internet following the sad reports of her death.

The celebrated star was said to have slumped after performing at an event and was rushed to the hospital.

Reports from an eyewitness and a family member regarding the tragic passing have stirred massive reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng