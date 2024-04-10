A celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat capsize which claimed the lives of four actors including Pope Junior

In a video on her Instagram page, the woman had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives

She said that though she is aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming

A celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, is known to foretell events that would happen beforehand.

Reactions trail Bright's prophecy on Pope Junior's death. Image credit: @brighttheseer, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

She recently made the news after a video of herself revealing the prophecy linked to the death of popular Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Pope Junior, trended.

In the video, the woman said she saw some actors getting involved in a boat mishap and she encouraged them to pray against it.

She noted that she was aware the actors pray but this case needed more prayers. Besides, she mentioned that actress Chioma Akpotha and her popular three friends - Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, and Uche Jombo should also pray against any negative event.

Her prophecy on her Instagram page had mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch the video of Bright's prophecy below:

Netizens react to Bright's prophecy video

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the seer. See some of the comments below:

@_ah_daeze:

"You saw it!"

@angel1_of_phcity:

I will pray for them because I don’t doubt your prophecies. May God avert evil

@okwudiligracious:

"God have mercy on us all. Amen."

@brighttheseernews:

"More anointing ma."

@official_udykevin:

"May God keep protecting his people, amen.

@modestacindy007:

"One has happened o."

@certified_child:

"It’s about time that whenever @brighttheseer mentions anyone’s name, they should just quickly call her and join her in prayers so that the thing won't happen."

Pope Junior's last moments leave netizens surprised

Legit.ng earlier reported that the death of Pope Junior, who passed away today Wednesday had left many in shock.

While many are still trying to grab the news of his death, a video of his last moments caused a buzz online.

In the video, the actor was seen going to a movie location on a boat and he had no life jacket on, as he records himself.

