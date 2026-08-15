Ngozi Adeleke opened up about Governor Adeleke's dancing reputation in a candid interview, revealing how long it has defined him

The First Lady shared that her husband danced through their entire traditional wedding ceremony, even bringing musician Shina Peters to perform

Ngozi made a surprising confession about herself while describing what life with the governor is really like at home

Osun State First Lady Ngozi Adeleke has broken her silence on her husband Governor Ademola Adeleke's widely known reputation as "the dancing governor," and she has nothing but pride about it.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Ngozi made clear that she never found the nickname embarrassing. If anything, she said it is a true reflection of who her husband has always been, long before politics entered the picture.

Adeleke’s wife Ngozi opens up about life being married to 'dancing governor. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Instagram

"I feel good. My husband did not start dancing today. I got to meet with him when he schooled in the US. They called him Jackson because of his dancing skills," she said.

From Village Wedding to Viral Governor

Ngozi recalled their traditional marriage ceremony as one of the most vivid displays of her husband's passion for dance, describing how he danced from one morning all the way through to the next. Governor Adeleke reportedly brought veteran musician Shina Peters to perform at the event, turning the occasion into what she described as a full carnival.

"I don't think my village people have ever seen that type of wedding up till today. They still talk about it," she said.

Adeleke’s wife Ngozi reveals their is no dull moment with her husband. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Instagram

The First Lady also clarified that she did not marry a politician. At the time they met, it was his elder brother who was involved in politics, meaning those who assumed dancing was a political performance tool simply did not know the man before the governorship.

No Dull Moment in the Adeleke Home

Offering a rare glimpse into their private life, Ngozi described her husband as someone who is almost never in a low mood. She said if he is not dancing, he is either singing or praising God, and noted that he was once a choir member who can both play the drum and sing well.

In a moment of light humour, she admitted that out of everyone in their household, she is the only one who cannot dance.

"With him, no dull moment," she said warmly.

Reactions to Adeleke's wife revelation

Nigerians reacted to her words on Facebook with a mix of humour and admiration.

Yusuf Parah wrote:

"I am from Plateau State, I like Adeleke my motivational governor who always makes someone happy even if that person is in the sad mode."

Isiaka Ismail Akanfe commented:

"Admittance of truth... Wife of the dancing governor 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆"

Olowokigbajo Mathew observed:

"Adeleke is like King David in the Bible."

Akinbinu Agatha added:

"Dancing is a good exercise and it gives joy to the dancer. I wish you and your household harmony, looking immaculate, super great, to God be the glory for all he has done and more greater things he will do for you and your household in Jesus name. Amen and Amen 🙏❤️."

Gov Adeleke's billionaire brother spotted at polling unit

Legit.ng reported that Davido's billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, also exercised his civic duty in Osun state.

The businessman was captured on camera in the queue with other voters at his polling unit. His humble appearance sparked reactions as many praised Davido's father.

Source: Legit.ng