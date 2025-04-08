Nigerian suspserstar Davido held down the internet with his views on polygamous marriage and getting a second wife for himself

The Afrobeats sensation also addressed rumours of cheating on his wife Chioma as he reacted to of he was going to repeat such actions

Legit.ng reacals that 2023 was a challeneging year for the twins dad after series of women surfaced online with chatting ellagtions against on him

Nigerian artist David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has responded to speculation that he cheated on his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

During a media interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, the musician claimed that he does not want to cause trouble and has decided not to cheat on his wife anymore.

One of the show's co-hosts then enquired as to whether he would be interested in marrying a second wife later on.

Davido reacted, stating what he had observed regarding polygamous homes in Nigeria.

The 5ive crooner stated that there were always problems in polygamous families, regardless of how comfortable and happy the marriage was.

He clarified that it was not something he was suited for.

The co-host disagreed, stating that he did not believe the artist would not be interested in having another wife in the future. Davido reiterated that he does not want trouble.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reacalls reporting that in in 2023, a US adult flim star Anita Brown set the internet on fire when she came out with claims of being pregnant for Davido.

In a tweet, the US businesswoman shared a screenshot of the singer's American phone number.

She posted the number and advised fans to get the truth from the singer directly.

While netizens were trying to wrap their heads around Anita's claims, another lady from Paris, Ivanna, surfaced with allegations of carrying the singer's unborn child.

Anita and Ivanna made headlines in the Nigerian media space as they found different ways to get the singer and his fans' attention simultaneously.

However, Anita appeared to be more notorious online for the scathing comments she made against the musician's wife, Chioma

She went as far as saying that Chioma, was also a side chick before she was promoted to a wife.

Netizens react to Davido's stance on cheating

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

browniwales said:

"Awwww😂😂😂😂better husband ❤️ Davido married one the best , classy and beautiful wife on earth. Blesses."

zion_maro said:

"5 kids with 4 women ke? Na only chioma, mama Hailey and mama Imade I know. Who be the others abeg."

colebanonfashions wrote:

"He's seen it all, done it all. He said all is vanity and more troubles for the man. "I am not cheating again" he screamed!"

mz.bimz said:

"He don learn from PASCAL wahala."

bekkas_kiddiesnteenz said:

"Seeing how cubana chiefpriest's allegedly baby mama is dragging him every eke, afor, orie and nkwo market day is enough reason not to even cheat at all."

that_benue_girl said:

"He done giving his response but this interviewer won't put it to rest. They want to force words out of his mouth so bad."

i_am_love_tommy wrote:

"When he's not @official2baba that had no respect for @annieidibia1 ,a normal responsible man won't come to an interview like this to tell us that he's gone cheat on his woman,hell no."

Davido tightly hugs woman in toilet

Legit.ng recals reporting that the top Nigerian musician went viral online after a loved-up photograph of him and an American model went viral.

In the picture that trended, the DMW boss was seen comfortably hugging the curvy woman as they looked into the mirror before them.

Many who came across the leaked photo couldn't help but wonder about the mental state of the singer's wife, while his aide Isreal DMW weighed in on the issue.

