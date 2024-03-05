Toyin Abraham has continued to drum support for Bola Tinubu as she shared an old picture of her meeting the president

The Nollywood actress was also caught in a heated exchange with some netizens criticising her for supporting Tinubu

In one of the exchanges, the mother of one disclosed she met with three presidential candidates and didn't collect a dime from any of them

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is trending on X, formerly Twitter, over a throwback picture of her with President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sharing the pictures via her handle, Toyin reiterated her support for Tinubu, who she believes will succeed.

Toyin Abraham met with Tinubu before the elections. Credit: @toyinabraham1

Source: Instagram

She wrote in the caption:

"NIGERIA will be great and Yes you will succeed."

However, Toyin's tweet triggered netizens' reactions as many took to her comment section to criticise her.

Toyin Abraham exchanges words with trolls

In one of her reactions, the mother of one, who shared the extent to which some supporters of Obidients went in their bid to destroy her career, clapped back at netizens for trying to bully her.

See their exchange below:

See another exchange between Toyin and a troll below:

Toyin Abraham met three presidential candidates

In one of her outbursts, the Nollywood actress dismissed rumours of her collecting money from any presidential candidates.

Aside from Tinubu, Toyin revealed she met three presidential candidates before the election.

She wrote:

"If I collect a dime may I not succeed in life, I met three candidates and I made my choice and yes that’s the honest truth,I met one in osogbo, one in Abeokuta and one in Lagos and I followed my heart."

See her tweet below:

Toyin Abraham writes to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham sparked reactions online with an open letter addressed to President Tinubu.

In her letter, the actress expressed joy that Tinubu finally achieved his long-held ambition to become the president of Nigeria.

However, she quickly noted that the president had a lot to do to prove that the trust of his followers wasn't misplaced while challenging him to help return peace and stability to the country quickly.

Source: Legit.ng