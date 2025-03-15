An old video Bright the Seer recorded in February 2025 about Asake has surfaced online amid his saga with his father

In the video, the seer called for prayers for the music star as she shared what she saw that might mean danger for him

Some fans of the superstar regretted not seeing the video on time and called for prayers for him

An old video made by celebrity seer, Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer about Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake in February 2025 has surfaced online amid the singer's saga with his father.

In the recording, the seer, who saw Jnr Pope's death, warned that people should pray for Asake.

Bright the Seer begs fans over Asake. Photo credit@brighttehseer/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

According to her, she saw Asake on a mountain and some people came to pour water on the mountain, and it became very slippery for Asake.

Though the seer didn't give any meaning to the video God showed her, many shared their take about it.

Fans react to Seer's prophecy

Supporters of Asake shared their views about the prophecy given by the seer. According to them, people should have prayed when the seer called for it.

A few noted that the clergy was a true servant of God, as she spoke the mind of God about the singer.

Prophecies shared by Bright in the past

Fans react to Bright the Seer's prediction. Photo credit@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Recall that the clergy had sent warnings to some celebrities in the past.

She shared a video made to warn Iyabo Ojo while she was busy preparing for her daughter's wedding.

While videos of Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia were circulating online, Bright the Seer warned the lovebirds about their relationship.

See the video here:

Fans reacted to video about Asake

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans to the video made about Asake by Bright the Seer. Here are some comments below:

@iam_smartchris commented:

"And we forget to pray now see Wetin we’ve done to ourselves, chai next time we go pray."

@ilori_olaolu reacted:

"Asake is going through a very delicate moment and he really needs to be careful with any decisions he makes."

@ibr__him01 said:

"Why na only celebrities she always see visions?"

@vluxeboss commented:

"A father asking the son to show him love that he didn’t show the son is crazy. If they tell men to be a responsible dad they won’t do that but when their child that they abandoned becomes successful you’ll find them feeling entitled. Well I hope Asake find way to extend his success to the family for sake of humanity and love of God."

@iam_smartchris stated:

"And we forget to pray now see Wetin we’ve done to ourselves, chai next time we go pray."

Bright speaks about Davido, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online. According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months.

She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother, and she advised him to always remember what his mother used to tell him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng