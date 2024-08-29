Top Nigerian celebrities have had their share of good times and bad times, including health problems

Some of these public figures face health issues that sometimes lead to them crowdfunding and doing surgery

In the wake of the recent happenings on social media with video director, TG Omori, Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian celebrities who had major surgeries

It is a common saying that health is wealth. However, this only rings truer than ever after a person finally experiences health issues that leave them appreciating life and every breath they take.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has seen its fair share of top celebrities who have had serious health issues that required them to undergo surgeries.

Banky W, TG Omori and Nigerian celebs have undergone major surgeries. Photos: @boy_director, @bankywellington, @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Nigerian video director TG Omori made headlines after calling for prayers due to his kidney failure. In light of this, Legit.ng has compiled a list of popular Nigerian stars who had major surgeries carried out.

1. Singer Victony has undergone 4 surgeries

Nigerian singer Victor Ebuka Anthony, aka Victony, announced in 2023 that he would be taking a two-month break while telling fans to pray for him. The music star revealed that he had just gone through his third surgery at the time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The surgeries came after Victony was involved in an accident that damaged his leg and left him using a wheelchair and crutches for a while. Also, in 2024, the music star shared that he had had a fourth surgery.

2. TG Omori suffers kidney failure

Nigerian music video director, ThankGod Omori had many fans on edge after he called for prayers and expressed his fear of dying.

This came shortly after he revealed that his brother donated a kidney to him so he could have another chance at life. However, the kidney transplant failed, leaving many concerned.

3. Bose Ogulu, aka Mama Burna’s surgery in 2020

In 2020, Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, revealed that his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, had undergone serious surgery. The Grammy-winning musician revealed this while explaining his lack of activity during the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation at the time.

Burna, however, did not share more details about the procedure his mother went through.

4. Eedris Abdulkareem’s kidney transplant

Veteran Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem suffered kidney failure and underwent surgery after his wife, Yetunde, donated her organ to him.

Thankfully, the surgery was a success, and the music star was able to return to his social media activities, but not without showing appreciation to his wife for her sacrifice to him.

5. Julius Agwu survives brain tumour surgery

Ace Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu’s health suffered a big blow, leading to him undergoing brain tumour surgery in 2015. The medical procedure was a successful one and the comedian rededicated his life to God after that.

Julius Agwu revealed at the time that the tumours in his brain led to memory loss which he eventually regained.

6. John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu’s multiple surgeries

Late Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu’s health issues became public knowledge after his family took to social media to cry for help and crowdfund. Many well-meaning Nigerian fans and celebrities donated to the late actor, and he eventually underwent over five surgeries, according to a statement shared online by his family.

However, despite Mr Ibu getting amputated in a bid to save his life, he did not survive his illness and eventually died after a cardiac arrest in March 2024.

7. Banky W’s skin cancer surgery

Nigerian singer, actor and politician Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, took to social media in 2024 to announce that he was cancer-free.

This came after years of battling the condition and also undergoing a series of surgeries since 2017.

8. Aproko Doctor survives brain tumour

Nigerian content creator and celebrity doctor Chinonso Egemba, aka Aproko Doctor, suffered a brain tumour in 2022, leading to him suffering blindness on different occasions.

However, after undergoing a successful surgery, the public figure took to social media to praise Dr Tayo Ojo, the neurosurgeon who attended to him.

9. DJ Jimmy Jatt undergoes kidney transplant

In 2022, popular Nigerian disk jockey Oluwaforijimi Amu, aka DJ Jimmy Jatt, revealed that he suffered kidney failure, which required him to undergo a transplant. The procedure was done in Nigeria and was successful.

10. OJB Jezreel’s kidney transplant

Nigerian singer and music producer Babatunde Okungbowa, aka OJB Jezreel, is another celebrity who underwent major surgery.

In 2013, the Searching crooner flew to India to undergo a kidney transplant, and the organ was donated to him by one of his wives, Mabel. However, three years after the procedure, the music star died shortly before his 50th birthday.

11. Zack Orji's brain tumour surgery

In January 2024, news made the rounds that veteran actor Zack Orji had undergone brain surgery. AGN president Emeka Rollas also confirmed the movie star’s situation while shutting down false rumours of his death.

The surgeries were carried out in Nigeria, and from all indications, the actor appears to be doing fine.

Why Portable trolled TG Omori

Legit.ng, in another news, reported that Portable explained why he chose not to employ the services of TG Omori.

The singer slammed the music video director for billing him N37 million to shoot a video for his new song.

He also released a video to address the feud between him and the music director.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng