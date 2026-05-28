The All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in Katsina state has declared May 29, 2026, a work-free day to mark the Eid el-Kabir celebrations

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda encouraged residents to celebrate Eid safely with families and pray for peace

Katsina's extra holiday acknowledges the significance of Eid el-Kabir (also called Eid Al Adha) for Muslims

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Katsina, Katsina state - Amid Eid el-Kabir 2026 celebration in Nigeria, the Katsina state government has declared Friday, May 29, a work-free day for all public sector workers and employees in the state.

According to a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 28, by Mustapha Sama’ila Ingawa, the senior special assistant on media and strategy to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, the decision was made to extend the Eid break and allow residents to fully celebrate and enjoy the Eid el-Kabir festival.

Katsina State Government extends the Eid el-Kabir break with a work-free day for public sector workers on Friday, May 29, 2026. Photo credit: @dikko_radda

Source: Twitter

Katsina declares extra Eid holiday

The statement, dispatched on Wednesday, May 27, was reportedly signed by Bala Salisu Zango, the Katsina state commissioner for information and culture.

The statement read:

"The decision was made in recognition of the importance of the Eid el-Kabir celebration to the people of Katsina state and to allow workers the opportunity to commemorate this significant occasion with their families and loved ones."

The federal government had earlier declared Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28, 2026, as nationwide public holidays to mark the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

Katsina govt sends out Eid message

The fresh statement by Katsina authorities read:

"Governor Radda, PhD, CON wishes all residents a joyful and fulfilling celebration and encourages everyone to observe all necessary safety guidelines during the festivities.

"Governor Radda further urges all people of the state to use the opportunity of these sacred days to pray fervently for peace to reign in the state and the nation at large.

"The Katsina state government remains committed to the welfare of its workforce and the well-being of its citizens during this important time. Happy Eid el-Kabir to all!"

The statement on the Eid Al Adha 2026 celebration in Katsina can be read in full below via X:

Muslims in Nigeria and several countries observed Eid Al Adha 2026 on Wednesday, May 27. Photo credit: @Muslim

Source: Twitter

Read more on Eid Al Adha:

Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that based on the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was projected for May 27, with dates reliant on final moon sighting.

While astronomical calculations provide expected dates, official confirmation depended on the sighting of the new crescent moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Eid Al Adha in the UAE could bring the longest public holiday of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng