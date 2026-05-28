Kano emirs suspend durbar celebrations during Eid-el-Kabir following police directives and security concerns

The decision comes after parallel Hawan Sallah raised fears of clashes between supporters of Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero

The ongoing Kano emirship tussle, now before the Supreme Court until April 2027, continues to disrupt one of Hausa culture’s most iconic traditions

The two emirs contesting the Kano emirate stool, Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero, have announced the suspension of all Eid-el-Kabir durbar celebrations in the state.

Both emirs made the decision in separate briefings, citing directives from law enforcement agencies. The move followed earlier announcements that they intended to hold parallel durbars during the Eid festivities, raising fears of possible clashes between supporters.

Kano emirs suspend durbar as police enforce security directives during Eid‑el‑Kabir. Photo credit: KanoGovt/x

Source: Twitter

Speaking on behalf of Emir Sanusi, Matawallen Kano, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, explained that security reports indicated some individuals were planning to use the durbar celebrations to disrupt public peace. He said:

“The decision to suspend the activities was taken to avoid any breakdown of law and order and to preserve the peaceful atmosphere in the state during the Eid celebrations.”

Similarly, Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, announced the suspension on behalf of Emir Aminu Bayero. He stressed that the decision was in compliance with police directives, adding that they were law-abiding citizens who would fully comply with the order in the interest of peace.

Parallel hawan sallah raises concerns

On Wednesday, both emirs held parallel Hawan Sallah in separate locations and routes. Residents grew concerned when they later announced plans to hold additional durbars, traditionally staged on specific routes, which heightened fears of confrontation.

The tussle over the Kano emirship began in 2024 after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf dethroned Bayero and reinstated Sanusi, who had previously been removed by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in 2020.

Since then, the matter has been tied up in court proceedings, leading to repeated suspensions of one of the most iconic Hausa traditions in the emirate. Recently, the Supreme Court adjourned ruling on the issue to April 2027, delaying any final resolution.

The suspension of the durbar, a centuries-old cultural display, underscores the tension surrounding the emirship dispute. While the decision prioritises peace and stability, it also means that Kano residents will miss out on one of the most colourful aspects of Eid celebrations.

Security concerns halt Eid traditions as residents await resolution of the emirship tussle. Photo credit: KanoGovt/x

Source: Twitter

Sanusi speaks on losing power

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said he remained calm and steadfast after losing two of the most powerful positions he once held in public life. The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said people often make the mistake of attributing power and outcomes to individuals.

He said they fail to recognise that circumstances change only by the will of God. The monarch reflected on how belief in God helped him navigate difficult periods following his suspension as CBN governor and his later removal as Emir of Kano.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sanusi stated this while addressing participants at the Fola Adeola Annual Ramadan Lecture.

Source: Legit.ng