Wizkid Make Fans Salivate As He Names His Favourite Soups: “Egusi and Efo, Ah, I Love the Two”
- Singer Wizkid has opened up about his favourite soups while granting an interview with a lady on TikTok
- In the clip, the lady asked him the soup he prefers between egusi and efo and the music star gave a funny response
- He first spoke in Yoruba and later translated it to English as he said that he loves the two when they have nice fish
Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wzkid, has opened up about his favourite Nigerian soups.
While granting an interview, the lady had asked him which soup he prefers between egusi and efo. In response, the Ojuelegba crooner noted that he loves the two.
He first replied in Yoruba before he interpreted what he said in English language.
Describing his taste, he said that he likes the two soups when they have “Eja too bad” which means nice fish in them.
The music star, who said he has not been using the same phone for years, showed fans his funny side by saying “Allahu Akbar” as he described his favourite soups.
See the clip here:
Source: Legit.ng
