Singer Wizkid has opened up about his favourite soups while granting an interview with a lady on TikTok

In the clip, the lady asked him the soup he prefers between egusi and efo and the music star gave a funny response

He first spoke in Yoruba and later translated it to English as he said that he loves the two when they have nice fish

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wzkid, has opened up about his favourite Nigerian soups.

While granting an interview, the lady had asked him which soup he prefers between egusi and efo. In response, the Ojuelegba crooner noted that he loves the two.

Wizkid speaks on his favourite soups.

Source: Instagram

He first replied in Yoruba before he interpreted what he said in English language.

Describing his taste, he said that he likes the two soups when they have “Eja too bad” which means nice fish in them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The music star, who said he has not been using the same phone for years, showed fans his funny side by saying “Allahu Akbar” as he described his favourite soups.

See the clip here:

Verydarkman hails Wizkid in viral video

Legit.ng had reported that the famous Nigerian social media activist sparked reactions online after a recent Live video of him singing and dancing went viral.

In the viral video, Verydarkman shared his thoughts about Wizkid and why he thinks very highly of him as he danced with one of his friends.

He also commented on the ex-Afrobeats star and his achievements in the Nigerian music industry and globally. He also added that he position of the music star cannot be contested. He also noted that Wizkid was a senior brother to all other artists in the industry.

Davido speaks about his favourite food

Meanwhile, the International Nigerian music superstar made some revelations that have got netizens talking.

During a short interview with an Oyinbo blogger, Davido revealed his three favourite Nigerian foods and why he loves them.

The food Davido mentioned during the chat as his favourite Nigerian food sparked mixed reactions online, as it left many in shock. He said he loves fried plantain, indomie, pound yam and semo.

Source: Legit.ng