Famous Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori Smith has given an update about his health while reassuring his fans

The Nigerian creative disturbed the internet when he shared that he underwent a kidney transplant but experienced a failed procedure

In a recent IG update, Omori made a promise to his fans, who have been worried sick about his health

Nigerian creative director ThankGod Omori, known as Boy Director, has updated his official Instagram page with his health status.

It will be recalled that the public figure complained about how consuming fake drinks left him hospitalised for most of 2023.

He also shared that his only brother donated one of his kidneys to him after his collapsed, but the procedure failed.

The above information sent a wake of sadness across social media as his fans and colleagues prayed for him.

However, in a new update shared by Omori, he assured his fans that he would be back up soon. The image was shared from his hospital bed with a ventilator on. His caption reassured his fans that he would bounce back in no time.

He wrote:

"Will be up soon. I promise!"

See the post below:

Davido, Fireboy others pray for TG Omori

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@fisayofosudo:

"Wishing you a quick recovery man."

@iamteddya:

"You remain in our prayers brother, wishing you a speedy recovery!"

@davido:

"Ur up already ! IJN."

@ajanakuofficial_:

"Come up bro you got magic to create for me."

@fireboydml:

"Yes! God is with you, soldier."

@shankcomics:

"Jesus has taken the wheel. Stay strong, stay positive."

@teminikan__:

"God be with you…you would come out of this totally healthy."

@ebuka:

"God no dey sleep."

@taymesan_

"God is with you! You have been restored already."

Kunle Afolayan, Nasboi, celebs pray for Omori

TG Omori has been trending on social media after he announced he underwent a failed kidney transplant at a Lagos hospital.

The ace music video director's post has caused uproar across social media platforms in the country.

Like many Nigerians, popular celebrities like Kunle Afolayan and Deyemi Okanlawon, among others, prayed for the video director.

