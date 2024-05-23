Nigerian singer Banky W has announced that he is cancer-free on social media, to the joy of fans

The music star and politician shared an emotional video of his extended stay at the hospital with his wife, Adesua Etomi, by his side

The touching display of love and commitment warmed the hearts of many netizens as they reacted online

Nigerian singer and politician Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, has shared the good news of his cancer-free status on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star posted a video detailing his time at the hospital while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Singer Banky W shares hospital video as he wins battle against cancer. Photos: @bankywellington, @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

The video showed Banky W being doted on by his actress wife, Adesua Etomi, who appeared to have been by his side throughout his health struggle.

Some of the clips from the video showed Banky being wheeled around the hospital with Adesua always nearby. He then took to the caption to share his testimony while expressing gratitude to his wife and others who showed him support.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Banky wrote in part:

“Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

"Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus' name.”

See the video below:

Recall that in 2017, just before he got married, Banky W revealed that he had undergone surgery to treat skin cancer after it had first appeared 10 years prior. See his 2017 Instagram post below:

Netizens react as Banky W beats cancer

The new video of Banky W sharing his cancer-free testimony caught the attention of many Nigerians, with many praising his wife, Adesua Etomi, for her care and support.

Read some of their comments below:

ruthiana_e:

“A kind and supportive spouse is everything and more.”

peters_chioma:

“Thankful to God for his life, for the woman he gave him, and for the gift of a new life. ”

Sapphire_x__x:

“Marry a kind partner, someone that won’t flee when storm arises!”

Houseoftommie:

“God did it We give back all the glory to you concerning this family Dear God .”

iniabasi441:

“Having a supportive wife is just everything ”

Jewelsbymd:

“Marry a kind spouse ooo. E get why.”

kingcjubah:

“Sha marry right! A woman/man that will always stand by you no matter what.”

Banky W gushes over wife on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Banky W was excited that his wife was marking her birthday. He wrote a love note and shared beautiful pictures of her.

The singer proclaimed how much he loved his wife as he shared some of the great things she does.

He noted that he would marry her over and over again.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng