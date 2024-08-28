Nigerian music video director, TG Omori, has called for prayers after his kidney transplant failed

Recall that the public figure recently shared how his brother donated his kidney to him for a transplant

Omori expressed his fear about dying as many Nigerians trooped to social media to pray for his recovery

Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori aka TG Omori’s kidney transplant has failed to the dismay of many fans.

On August 28, 2024, the public figure took to his official social media pages to update Nigerians about his health. This came shortly after he announced that his brother had donated his kidney to him for a transplant.

After undergoing the surgery, Omori revealed on social media that the transplant failed as he called for prayers from his fans. According to him, the procedure took place at the St Nicholas Hospital in Lagos.

He wrote:

“One year after my kidney crashed I just had a failed transplant at st Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me.”

See his tweet below:

On his Instagram stories, Omori posted a photo of himself on his hospital bed as he expressed his fear of dying. According to the video director, he doesn’t want to die.

See the photo below:

In another tweet, TG Omori revealed that he was wheeled to the theatre for operations three times. According to him, he wasn’t destined to die today.

See below:

Nigerians pray for TG Omori after failed transplant

The news of TG Omori’s failed kidney transplant soon spread on social media, and many Nigerians said words of prayers for his recovery. Read some of their reactions to the video director’s health below:

Ifycanfly:

“God pls heal him and everyone in this comment suffering from any disease. God please 🙏.”

purpleaffairss:

“He was wounded for your transgressions, he was bruised for your iniquity and the chastisement of your peace was upon him and by his stripes you were healed..start confession and believe. You are healed IJN.”

Creamystore___:

“😢😢😢you will not die but live, healing from above.”

Enioladiamond_:

“You people always stay updating your enemies.During the process of things,Learn to keep quiet.”

Okm_herbal:

“Hmm, may God come through for you😢.”

Iretemitayo:

“You’ll come back stronger and healthier in Jesus name , God will make your case a Miracle amen 🙏.”

Cee_cee_why:

“Hang in there! Keep fighting.”

Lois_juliak:

“First give your life to God and everything will be added May Gods healing be upon you 🙌.”

amakarelochukwu:

“Failed transplant? Haaaa... God abeg 🙏.”

Chloe_yodi:

“Too many enemies....I hope he makes it.”

Byenkami:

“No no no! Lord please show him mercy 🙌.”

esthy.posh:

“Don’t let him die God😢😢 see him through🙏🏾.”

