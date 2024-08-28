Famous Nigerian music video director TG Omori recently broke the internet after he went online to share his health struggle

In a viral tweet shared on his X handle, TG revealed that he recently underwent a double kidney surgery, which saw him lose both his organs and replaced with a new one

TG shared that the new organ, which gave him another lease on life, was given to him by his only brother

Internationally famous Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, aka TG Omori, recently shocked many when he went online to share a picture of himself on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask strapped to his face.

Pictures of the music video director in this vulnerable state started making the rounds online after he shared the photo on his Instagram handle.

Nigeria music vide director TG Omori shares how his only brother saved him after losing both his kidneys. Photo credit: @boy_director

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post shared on his IG story, TG Omori wrote, "Keep my spirit alive." After the picture went viral, netizens stormed his handle, asking what was wrong with him and why he had taken a hiatus away from social media.

TG Omori opens up about his kidney issues

The Nigerian music director made a stirring revelation with a post shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

He revealed that just a day before sharing the picture that went viral, his younger brother helped him to stay alive by giving him one of his kidneys.

TG Omori shared that both his kidneys were removed after suffering multiple organ failures.

The music director is not the only Nigerian celeb to have suffered kidney failures and underwent surgeries to stay alive.

Below is TG Omori's post on X that went viral:

Here's the viral picture TG Omori shared on his IG story:

Reactions trail TG Omori's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed TG Omori's post about losing his kidneys:

@scoobynero:

"Oh no 😢 I knew something was up when bro deleted all his post on insta 😮, God bless you and your bro ❤️🙏🏾 FAMILY."

@mrwellz101:

"Na because TG OMORi get money na why we no hear am or see go fund me….God abeg I forbid every kidney stone,failure or disease or any form of Illness or disease in my body and my household."

@bo_hairs:

"People steady fighting their secret battles if them no open mouth tell u ,u no go ever know, when we finally have money may out health not fail us ijn ! Tg am rooting for u ,u go no where, this too shall pass!!!"

@AbolajiGNF:

"You dey find kidney keh ??? From smoking or what?"

@AdebayoONGod:

"Ohh really, hadn’t been you tell me I would have gladly give you one of mine so you can live."

@honest30bgfan_:

"Stay strong, wishing you speed recovery. Nothing go do you in Jesus name."

@donald_segun:

"The biggest sacrifices are from families, especially brothers. Quick recovery bruh."

@realtimmywrld:

"When they tell you to stop smoking, you guys won't listen.. Thank God for giving you a second chance."

