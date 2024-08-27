Singer Solid Star was in an appreciative mood as he thanked his fiancée for standing by him through thick and thin

The One In A Million crooner shared the number of years the lady has stuck with him and revealed how he has made her feel

Some netizens were displeased by what the singer thanked his partner for and they bashed him over his post

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, aka Solid Star. was grateful to his fiancée, Oluchi, for sticking by him despite all he had caused her.

Solid Star thanks his fiancée for sticking with him despite all he has done to her. Image credit: @officialsolidstar

Source: Instagram

The artiste noted that the lady has stood by him for the past 10 years. Sadly, all he has caused her are pain, tears, and heartbreak.

He noted that his babe is loyal and he shared photos of her on his Instagram page.

Several netizens were not happy with what the One In A Million crooner used as a yardstick to describe a loyal woman.

They also noted that it was unfair to tag her superwoman to enduring what was not cool. Hence, they bashed him.

See Solid Star's post below:

Reactions trail Solid Star's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Solid Star's post below:

@cookthatcantdance:

"Men are praising women for long suffering. A good woman in their own book is the one that has the threshold for suffering, emotionally, mentally and physically."

@adeyosola___:

"Toor, you guys should hold on to each other very well o. We no go jam agbako."

@gracefulujay:

"Wow. Pain and sorrow, new criteria for being the perfect woman. It hurts to read this, stay strong sis."

@torplad:

"Not a flex."

@barbie_stay:

"Na this kind thing men dey like, wait and see how dey will tag her as a super woman. God no go let me collect praises for long suffering."

Solid Star shares story with hard drugs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Solid Star was back in the news after his health struggles following his usage of hard substance.

During a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, the music star narrated how he got involved with using hard substances.

The video snippet of Solid Star speaking about his problems moved a lot of netizens.

Source: Legit.ng