Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has addressed his numerous fans after undergoing a successful kidney transplant

The entertainer went emotional as he thanked God for the phase he went through and gave a massive shoutout to his wife, Yetunde

He promised his children that he and their mum will come back to them hale and hearty after the successful transplant

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of Eedris' post to shower him with beautiful wishes

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem shared an encouraging piece of news to his numerous followers when he disclosed that he had undergone a successful kidney transplant surgery.

The Jaga Jaga crooner took to his Instagram page to pen an emotional note after the surgery and thanked the almighty God that the exercise when smooth.

Eedris Abdulkareem undergoes successful surgery Credit: @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

He proceeded to shower praises on his beloved wife, Yetunde, who donated her kidney to him. He wrote:

"Words cannot express my love, devotion and commitment to my adorable, loving, supportive and compassionate wife, Yetunde, with whom God Has made my life complete...baby, I will always Love, cherish and adore you forever."

Eedris also sent a beautiful message to his children and promised them that their parents will return home hale and hearty.

The entertainer further thanked his extended family, friends, crew members, fans and well-wishers and promised them that they will be seeing soon.

He also promised to do an extensive shout-out in due course.

Check out his post below:

Nigerian react to Eedris's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Eedris' emotional post about his successful surgery.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Diademdebbie:

"All glory to God. I was so happy to hear her voice on Sunday. She’s a SUPER woman who understands the true meaning of marriage. I love you @yettyluv81 . God bless your beautiful heart ma’am."

Lionofbariga:

"Congratulations legendary and please stop smoking abeg."

Mercyabiolaolalekan:

"Alhamdulilah congratulations bro you have a good wife."

Linus_wayne24:

"Put all this into lyrics and compose a lovely song for your wife. Lol she deserves something nice.."

MI solicits for funds for ailing rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

Legit.ng previously reported that rapper MI appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to help his colleague Eedris Abdulkareem get back to his feet as soon as possible.

The singer’s management had earlier revealed that Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

Taking to his Twitter page, MI expressed sadness at the devastating news and dropped Abdulkareem's account details so that people can donate money for his surgery. According to the rapper, the singer already has a donor in his family and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

