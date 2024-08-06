Anthony Ebuka Victor a Nigerian music star and serial hit maker, better known as Victony has shared an update about his heath

Recall that the singer was involved in a ghastly motor accident that drove him into a state of comatose for four whole days

The singer, while speaking to Afrobeat podcaster Adesope revealed that he has done several surgeries

Nigerian singer, Victony, got his fans in a gloomy mood after he spoke about his health and his struggles with recovery.

The entertainer, who recently dropped his album, Stubborn, revealed details about his recovery in an interview with music executive Adesope.

It is public knowledge that the singer survived an accident that could have claimed his life sometime in 2021.

Many were amazed that her made it out of the accident alive and now back on his feet and making his friends, family and fans proud again.

While speaking with Adesope, he shared that he was still recovering and has done four surgeries so far. He noted that he would still do one more surgery after his music tour.

Victony expressed his profound gratitude to God for sparing his life and keeping him. He remarked that just being able to go in and out of the hospital is such a big blessing to him.

Davido kneels, thanks God for Victony

Singer Davido’s Flytime concert went down on Friday, December 24 and it was indeed a night packed with entertaining moments for attendees.

One of the highlights from the night happened when Victony joined the singer on stage and made a successful attempt to stand from his wheelchair for the first time.

Many fans and online observers on social media found the moment emotional as they had different things to say.

