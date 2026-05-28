A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional post on TikTok after going under the knife to enhance her features

In a now-viral video shared via her official account, she disclosed why she had to be taken to the hospital to have her BBL removed

While sharing her experience on TikTok, she took the opportunity to advise ladies considering body enhancement

A Nigerian lady recently explained why she underwent surgery to have her Brazilian buttt lift reversed.

The video drew attention after she described the complications she experienced and the hospital treatment that followed.

Lady regrets enhancing her lower body. Photo credit: @lifeofwendy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady regrets going under knife

She used the opportunity to caution other ladies who were thinking about similar cosmetic procedures.

Identified as @lifeofwendy on TikTok, she stated that doctors had finally been permitted to remove the implants due to the health problems they caused.

She explained that she had spent a large amount of money to achieve the desired appearance, only to find herself back in hospital to have the work undone.

According to her, the pursuit of that outcome left her in a poor physical condition and caused her great distress.

She recounted that a friend had taken her to hospital the previous day and that the removal procedure had been carried out the following day.

She described the experience as draining, citing pain, stress and wasted time as part of what she had endured.

She also spoke about the financial loss involved, noting that the money spent on the initial surgery had amounted to nothing after the reversal became necessary.

The lady said she wanted others to understand the reality of what she had gone through before making the same choice.

She warned that undergoing the procedure could lead to serious complications requiring medical intervention and a period of recovery.

She stressed that anyone who went ahead with it would likely find themselves needing further treatment once it was completed.

Lady cries out after going under the knife. Photo credit: @lifeofwendy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her message focused on the consequences she faced after the enhancement.

She noted that the decision had brought her more suffering than benefit and that she now regretted it.

She urged women considering body modification to think carefully about the risks involved, based on her own experience of complications, hospital care and the reversal process.

In her words:

"Finally letting the doctors remove the BBL because of the complications. You want to do BBL. You want to do BBL. See my condition. See where chasing too much kept me. I spent so much money to get this asss and now I'm removing it. This is my hospital card. I'm removing the asss. I've suffered so much a lot of complication. I want to do. I want to do. If you do, you go rest. You will rest when you do the BBL finish. You will rest. I know what I have gone through. My friend carry me come hospital yesterday and today make they remove am. My money waste. Time o, stress, everything. You want to go. You want to do BBL. You want to do BBL. You go land for hospital again. I want."

Reactions as lady regrets undergoing BBL

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Elevé Scent said:

"I love your honesty others can learn from your experience. Speedy recovery."

@AKURE HAIRSTYLE (styledby_wumi said:

"Na why u need to go to good hospital, no be go first do and no be u go be last, save up good money and go to the best hospital."

@Onyi Conedytv said:

"The best advice is always d one yu give Ur self. If na person dey tell u this I'm sure you wouldn't have listened. I wish you quick recovery."

@Ekezie promise Chigozie said:

"The one wey God and My mama gave me is Okay for me."

@WealthLuxeaAstheticsbackuppage said:

"Is liquid bbl you can dissolve it maybe it was done by non professional."

@Jennyisbae said:

"No come frustrate for us oooo no be we send you. Allow others to try no dey advise them because them no go hear."

@All in one shop said:

"Ah It's good you are taking your own decision and wish you all the best. Here in Zambia it's not common we never do that. We just see it in movies, all the best sis."

@achievers commented:

"How much u use am work na, abeg no removed am o, na investment, abeg I say mak I ask? how una mess dey sound, no fex o na question I ask?"

@Nazybefit backup added:

"I just finished my own bbl and I’m seeing this now. Make Una help me eeeehhhhh! Hei! I’m in pains and really scared."

See the post below:

Hospital speaks as BBL patient dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital spoke up about the case of Elena Jessica, who reportedly died due to BBL complications.

Viral speculations on social media claimed that the socialite died after undergoing a second BBL procedure at the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng