Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu’s family, have now shared an update with Nigerians on the actor’s condition

The sick movie star recently called out for prayers and donations over his declining state of health

Mr Ibu’s family has now announced online that the actor has undergone five successful surgeries

Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu’s family members have now given Nigerians an up to date follow up on his health.

Recall that the movie star’s plight recently touched the hearts of Nigerians after a video of him bedridden in the hospital on his birthday circulated online.

In a new development, a public statement was shared to update kind Nigerians and well-wishers who donated to get the actor better treatment.

In the press statement, it was explained that Mr Ibu has undergone five successful surgeries and is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Heartfelt gratitude was also expressed to Nigerians who showed up and donated large sums of money to get Mr Ibu back on his feet again. It was stated that when the actor fully recovers, he would personally thank those who donated.

Mr Ibu’s family asked for more prayers and assistance to get the actor flown abroad for better treatment.

Their message reads in part:

“We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment.. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.”

Nigerians react as Mr Ibu’s family updates them on actor’s health

