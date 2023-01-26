Popular controversial Nigerian singer, Portable recently revealed why he decided against using TG Omori to shoot his music video

Legit.ng recalls that some days ago, Portable had taken to his Insta-story to slam the Nigerian music video director for billing him N37m to shoot a video for his new song

Portable has now released a new video to address the fracas between himself and TG Omori

Controversial Afro street singer, Portable, has finally addressed his recent beef with in-demand Nigerian music video director TG Omori.

In a viral clip sighted online, Portable shared his reasons for refusing to pay TG Omori N37m to shoot the video for his new music clip 'Apostle Must Hear This'.

Portable noted that Omori's demands were too steep for him to pay, adding that he caters for the well-being of his parents and several siblings.

Afrostreet singer Portable recently stirred emotions online as he, once again, slams popular music video director TG Omori in a viral clip. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@boy_director

Source: Instagram

He also noted that in the last video TG Omori did for his hit song Zazzu, his tattoos were not visible and it wasn't top quality.

Watch the moment Portable called out TG Omori again about the N37m cost to shoot a music video:

See how Nigerians reacted to Portable's revelation about TG Omori and his steep demands

@dudumayanaa;

"With ur prison tattoo."

@quick1_unisex_saloon;

"Even the tattoo no still show for this video."

@official_workaholic;

"But tbh ur tattoo no fine lol e fit spoil video."

@daniel26larr;

"Na you first put eye for wating pass u na."

@12_5_11_1_14;

"How ur tattoos go show when u no fresh."

@sirhotlife;

"If truly TG omori shot the video for free then omo olalomi is f*cking ungrateful. I repeat you can be whatever you wanted to be in life please don’t be an ingrate blow before you carry shoulder."

@_hillarygodwon;

"This boy thinks everything is cruise. People watching carefully and ✍ it down."

@olu_of_nj;

"Be like say the tattoo no be original."

@bigsammy_b;

"Werey your face don day show small now, if you know waiting you resemble for that video .. Even chimpanzees fine pass you way you don take drug finish ur life how tattoo won take show oloshi."

TG Omori reacts, shares new chat with Portable pledging loyalty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that hours after the audio of Portable calling out TG Omori over the exorbitant charges he billed him for a video shoot, the latter has taken to his Twitter handle to react.

While Portable revealed the video director charged him $50,000 to direct a music video, TG Omori said he only gave the singer a discounted fee.

The director went on to open up on how he shot the Zazzu video for free without collecting a dime.

Source: Legit.ng