A young undergraduate at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has admitted that she wanted to study at Lagos State University (LASU), but a dream changed everything

She narrated the dream she had in 2024, which altered the cause of her academics and inspired her to take UNILAG's post-UTME

Drawing a lesson from her journey, the young lady stated that it reminds her that God's timing is perfect and His plans are always higher than ours

Juliana Oke, a current University of Lagos (UNILAG) student, has given a backstory about how she ended up at the prestigious university, despite her desire to study at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Sharing her story on LinkedIn, Juliana narrated how she wanted more while at The Polytechnic of Ibadan and despite discouragements from people, she applied to UNILAG and got in to study on a part-time basis, but she was not satisfied.

UNILAG student who wanted LASU narrates dream that changed her mind. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Juliana Oke

Source: UGC

In 2024, Juliana recounted a dream she had while at a friend's place.

UNILAG student's odd dream

According to Juliana, she dreamt, and in the dream, someone appeared to her and directed her to retake the UTME. She claimed she replied to the fellow that registration had closed, but the person still encouraged her to just check.

After that dream, and with another 'strong' reminder, Juliana decided to check and found out that the registration for the post-UTME was still open.

She stated that she studied hard and eventually succeeded.

"Early 2024, I had a dream that changed everything. While staying over at a friend’s place during her house job, someone appeared to me in my dream and said, “Retake JAMB.” I immediately thought, “Registration is closed” But the voice replied, “Just check.”

"Backstory: While at The Polytechnic of Ibadan, I knew I wanted more. HND wasn’t enough for me. I faced a lot of discouragement people saying, “It won’t work,” or “You’ll waste time trying Direct Entry.” I even visited UI, LASU, Yaba Tech, and got admission into UNILAG DLI (Part-time), but I wasn’t satisfied.

"After that dream, I initially brushed it off. But later that night, while showering at home, the voice came again strong and clear: “Check if JAMB registration is still on.”

"I checked. It was still open. I shared it with my sister, my friend, and a few others—they encouraged me, and I went for it. I studied seriously, prepared rigorously, wrote the exam, completed the Post-UTME, and by God’s grace, I succeeded. With all my heart, I wanted LASU—but God had a bigger plan.

"Today, I’m a student of the University of Lagos , and from the very first day of lectures, I’ve felt deeply that I’m here for a purpose. This journey reminds me that God’s timing is perfect, and His plans are always higher than ours. Glory to God! 🙌✨," Juliana's Linkedln post shared in April read.

Juliana Oke shared her intriguing story about how a dream changed everything in her academic journey. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Juliana Oke

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate had bagged a PhD degree at Texas Tech University.

UNILAG student graduates with excellent score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG student who wrote JAMB and WAEC exams multiple times had graduated with an excellent score.

The brilliant lady inspired many people with her story and the score she finished with from the institution.

She spoke about her department and the exact grade she graduated with in her final year at the University of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng