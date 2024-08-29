Social media critic, Verydarkman, has reacted to the health issue of video director TG Omori, who is battling with his kidney

TG Omori shared how his younger brother gave him one of his kidneys so that he could live after his failed him

In reaction, VDM called on pastors who have reportedly healed different people in their church programmes to step out to heal TG Omori

Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has tackled some pastors claiming they can perform miracles.

He advised them to heal video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, aka TG Omori, who is presently battling kidney failure.

The latter opened up about his health challenge on Tuesday, August 27, stating that his brother donated one of his kidneys to him so that he could live.

According to the video director, he had a kidney transplant at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, but it failed. However, he is optimistic that he will get better soon. His fans and colleagues have offered prayers and support to him.

Wading into the matter, Verydarkman noted that when he questioned the authenticity of some pastors' miracles, some netizens said he was fighting the body of Christ.

Hence, he said that those pastors should replicate the miracles they did on their members on TG Omori so that he wouldn't die.

Reactions to Verydarkman's video on TG Omori

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments that trailed Verydarkman's video below:

@jujufierce:

"No be you go tell them who to heal omo ofo."

@femijobi1_:

"The miracles no dey work that way. Only works on unknown people, not celebrities."

@fobe_yetty:

"When he dey smoke two years Igbo in one day. Who did he call? abeg you all should move."

@nikkyclassic_hair:

"Hmmm."

Verydarkman tasks EFCC on Prophet Jeremiah

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin might have banned the sale of miracle soap and water, but he did not stop the sale of other spiritual items.

He took action after he was dragged by Verydarkman (VDM), who noticed that the preacher had deleted the sale of the miracle water from his website.

According to VDM, the preacher introduced new items for sale which were quite expensive and he called on the EFCC to look into the issue.

