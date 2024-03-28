The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas has shed more light on actor Zack Orji’s health

In a recent interview, the AGN president shut down claims that the movie star had passed on while sharing more details

Emeka Rollas revealed that the movie star has undergone two brain surgeries and will be flown abroad for more care

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji’s ill health has drawn a comment from the AGN president, Emeka Rollas.

Emeka Rollas shed more light on the movie star’s situation during an interview with Afia TV where he was quick to shut down the trending death rumours.

AGN president updates Nigerians on Zack Orji's health. Photos: @realzackorji, @emekarollas

During the interview, Rollas slammed people on the internet who would prefer to share false news because they wanted to grow their pages. According to him, he immediately reacted to the rumours of Zack’s death.

“Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on then I quickly reacted.”

The AGN president noted that the ailing actor was doing well and was not in a critical condition. He went ahead to explain that Zack Orji had already undergone two successful brain surgeries and was only needing post-surgery evaluation.

Rollas added that they were already making plans to fly the actor abroad and raise funds for the cause. In his words:

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as we speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him. He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad which we are gradually gathering money to send him abroad for that. He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on, is inhuman.”

Watch the video from the 7:00 mark below:

Netizens react as Emeka Rollas speaks

Read what some social media users had to say about the AGN president’s comments below:

@steveazoribe5854:

“Hmm u guys shouldn't have any excuse again on zack case . U re sounding so unconcerned losing prominent members of ur organisation.”

@steveazoribe5854:

“This man lacks leadership qualities. Does he think being a leader means sitting and answering chairman? No u gut to push to let govt start helping the industry. U can push for health insurance for ur guild from govt , amongst other things.”

okehonyekachichukwuemeka:

“THIS IS A FACT, I KNOW THIS! AMAECHI'S CASE WAS BEYOND RANTING ONLINE.”

st_casaf's profile picture:

“Hmmm.”

anthonymuorah:

“Medicine after death.”

Nigerians remember old days when Zack Orji trended

Legit.ng had reported that Orji and his colleague Liz Benson became a subject for hot topics some time ago.

People started talking about the actors after Orji declared his support for the APC presidential candidate before the 2023 election.

Many claimed the actor's greedy behaviour was the reason Benson poisoned him in most of his old movies. He was taunted for throwing his weight behind the ruling party, and many blamed Liz Benson for not dealing with him in real life.

