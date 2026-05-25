Timini Egbuson sparked fresh debate online after he explained how men slowly build emotional closeness with women already in committed relationships

The Nollywood actor described how some men avoid direct romantic advances at first and become supportive friends until relationship tensions begin to grow

Many social media users linked the actor’s comments to the controversy involving singer Chike, Sandra, and media personality Frank Edoho

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson has stirred up heated conversations online after revealing how some men cleverly approach women who are already in relationships.

Speaking during a recent podcast, the 38‑year‑old actor explained that many men do not rush into romance but instead present themselves as reliable friends.

Timini Egbuson sparks debate as Nigerians compare his relationship comments to Chike and Frank Edoho controversy. Photo: _timini

Source: Instagram

He said this tactic works by being constantly available, listening without judgment, and offering support whenever needed.

According to him, the woman gradually begins to see her partner’s objections as controlling, while the “friend” appears more understanding and dependable.

Timini Egbuson described the method in detail, emphasising that it is not about making sexual advances but about building trust and closeness in a subtle way.

“Again, if I’m moving to your babe, I’m not going to pretend I like her. I’m just going to be talking to her, and you can’t honestly say anything, because you’re going to sound like a dovchebag if you are stopping her from talking to me. That’s the way guys move to babes now. So he’s not going to be saying, oh, let me see your underwear. He’s going to be friendly, break his way in. If you complain about another person being there, it’s going to make you seem weird, and if you fight me for being friends with your girlfriend, you’re going to look mad or crazy.”

Timini Egbuson's comments drew comparisons with singer Chike, who has been accused of being romantically involved with Sandra, the estranged wife of Frank Edoho, the well‑known host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Watch the podcast video below:

Netizens react to Timini's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans expressed recognition of the tactics, with some citing recent celebrity scandals.

@yusufdeysteady said:

"See second chike 😂"

@adhijojnr commented:

"This has always been their script. Same way chike befriended Sandra and Frank was complaining till he sleep with her. Same tactics. He is just a friend."

@Dating_OS wrote:

"The male friend strategy works because it hides desire behind emotional availability."

@ohizCZN reacted:

"Na longterm game be this. Timini don guide, if you never guide and you use this scope, you dey reduce your guiding probability by 35%."

@jamesekundayo3 said:

"Na unna dey use money collect person babe, well na material you buy, no fit be person actual woman."

Timini Egbuson ignites online discussion as fans connect his podcast comments to ongoing Chike relationship allegations. Photo: _timini

Source: Instagram

Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye's kissing video trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video involving Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson stirred reactions among fans online.

In the clip, Timini complimented Bimbo Ademoye’s beauty before moving close to kiss her on the lips while she reacted with mixed facial expressions.

The video divided fans, as some questioned the actor’s behaviour while others defended the actress and said her body language showed she was not fully comfortable with the moment.

Source: Legit.ng