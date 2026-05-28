Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has visited former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, following the outcome of the presidential primary of the opposition party.

Recall that Atiku contested the ADC presidential primary against Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen recently, but defeated the due, who have refused to congratulate him after securing the party's ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Before the primary, Amaechi vowed to defeat Atiku in the internal party processes, citing his contributions to the country and the need for the ADC to present a southern candidate in the 2027 elections. Both Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen have rejected the outcome of the ADC primary that produced Atiku.

However, Atiku's visit to Amaechi has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, who believe the visit to the former governor of Rivers State does not guarantee that he is going to support Atiku in the 2027 election. Below are some of their comments:

Olamidipupo recalled how President Bola Tinubu visited Amaechi after he defeated him in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, but the former minister still worked against Tinubu in the 2023 general election:

"Tinubu visited him too immediately after the primary, but ego and overrated himself make @ChibuikeAmaechi still work against PBAT. I can bet that he will still work against Atiku."

Hon Nuhu Sada commended Atiku for visiting the former governor of Rivers:

"This is what unity and maturity in leadership look like. Nigeria needs strong alliances, mutual respect, and a shared vision to rescue the nation from hardship and bad governance. The movement for 2027 is getting stronger day by day."

Naijaphoenix1 said the emergence of the ADC was to secure a presidential ticket for Atiku:

"The concept of the ADC coalition from the outset was clearly in sight, and aimed at giving Atiku Abubakar the ticket, not Rotimi Amaechi. They wanted to play a fast one on Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, but they saw the signs, and disembarked to the NDC before becoming victims of their wonders."

Uncle Agba projected Amaechi working against Atiku in the 2027 general election, saying the former vice president was too greedy:

"Amaechi will still do him dirtier than Wike did in 2023. Atiku is too greedy and self-centred. He's always frustrating every effort to save Nigeria, always putting his personal interests and ambitions above everything else with bribery. He can never be President of Nigeria."

You can see the video of the visit on X here:

Source: Legit.ng