Famous Nigerian content creator, Aproko Doctor has revealed how he battled with his life in December 2022

Aproko Doctor said he was diagnosed with a brain tumour after he lost his sight on the 3rd and 5th of December

He commended a Nigerian Neurosurgeon Dr Tayo Ojo for helping him with the surgery saying he still has faith in Nigeria’s health system

Famous Nigerian health influencer, Aproko Doctor, has stirred reactions on social media after he revealed how battled with a brain tumour in December 2022.

In a post shared by him on his Twitter page on January 16, Aproko doctor said he went blind in his eye on December 3rd and 5th of 2022 after which he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

I fought for my life

He further revealed that he fought hard his life after he was diagnosed but nobody knew what he was going through.

“I fought all through for his life in December 2022, I was fighting for my life. I went blind in one eye on the 3rd of December 2022 and on the 5th, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour.” He said.

I believe in the Nigerian health sector

Aproko said despite how many of his friends encouraged him to travel abroad to have his brain surgery, he declined all of them because he still had belief in the country’s health sector.

While commending Dr Tayo Ojo, a Nigerian neurosurgeon who conducted the surgery, he said he is using that medium to dedicate his life to see the country’s health sector flourish.

The video has stirred reactions on Twitter as many people shared sympathetic comments.

Netizens react

@toluogunlesi said:

“Dr Tayo Ojo’s excellent work is a reminder of the EXPLOITS of Nigerian neurosurgeons;starting with the Father of neurosurgery in Nigeria, Emmanuel Latunde Odeku—1st black person to train as a neurosurgeon in the US, & 2nd to be certified by American Board of Neurological Surgery.”

@leodasilva said:

“I know of this man, brilliant and exceptional.”

@imperatortm said:

@And yet the Buhari regime allocated Health the least amount in the budget.”

@PharmJo_CFC said:

“Thank God for you being well. Dr Tayo Ojo should be a national treasure by now, not only him, all Nigerian doctors and health works should be regarded as rare earth treasures.”

@OyeniyiSB said:

“Dr kuye of lasuth did my maxillofacial surgery.These people are angels in human body.”

Nigerian Covid-19 survivor Olawale shares his recovery story

Meanwhile, Legit. ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with the Twitter name Oluwatimilehin, another Covid-19 survivor shared his story.

He said coronavirus is indeed big as he appealed to the general public not to take it lightly, asking them to abide by all the protective measures.

Oluwatimilehin said that though he was asymptomatic all through, not many who were admitted were lucky. He said that he has had to face the stigma regarding his health status, a thing he said he expected to happen.

