Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of Frank Edoho, sent the internet into a frenzy

The interbiro designer leaked couple-like moments between the TV host and one Amaka Okeke

This came after Sandra accused Amaka Okeke of having an affair with Frank, which she denied

Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, has shared photos of couple-like outings between Frank and socialite Amaka Okeke.

This was after the Nigerian business executive Amaka Okeke broke her silence on allegations levelled against her by Sandra.

Social media erupts over allegations involving Frank Edoho and married woman. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ms Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Ms Dominic, Amaka Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

She made the allegations while responding to separate allegations that she had an affair with singer Chike during her marriage to Mr Edoho.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Mr Edoho.

While Ms Ugboaja has yet to respond publicly, both Ms Dominic and Ms Okeke maintained their denials in separate statements made on their Instagram accounts.

Despite Amaka Okeke’s public disclaimer, Sandra shared lovey-dovey moments between the businesswoman and the former host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, triggering reactions online.

See her post below:

Earlier, Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, made a fresh post on her Instagram story about what she allegedly suffered in her marriage to the media consultant.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she alleged that Edoho had been abusing her domestically while they were together.

According to her, she was constantly traumatised and physically abused. She shared pictures of bruises and black spots she said she had after she was allegedly beaten by Edoho. She also claimed she has videos, but did not share them in her post.

In her post, the mother of two alleged that she had her husband’s password for over three months and that he was involved in affairs with different women, including someone he jogs with every morning.

She also claimed that he once declined to jog with her, saying it often ended in quarrels. Sandra further alleged that she had access to his bank statements and computer password, where she saw payments allegedly made for hookups, call girls, and other side relationships. She also shared receipts of hotel payments and other transactions to back up her claims.

Alleged lovey-dovey clips involving Frank Edoho spark online reactions. Credit: @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Frank Edoho's ex-wife's allegation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyinyechi__favour said:

"So he was even doccking a married woman 😂😂 all of them even accusing Chike are doing the same thing."

africanflamingo_ said:

"Let the best man!pulator win. I’m rooting for the Ex wife 🍻."

omeh_omeh1 said:

"So Frank was also sleeping with a married woman? Omo, my head is bursting!😂😂😂😂."

xintage_collections said:

"If you ask 10 married women about the men that disturbs and ask them out, 8 are married men."

lanky_fez said:

"If your wife holds hands with another woman like this, you go like am???? You want to pepper her while keeping malice, e good???"

scrummy_isaac said:

"Omo fear men Wey dey speak correct English 😭."

boujeebabes.ng

"Evidence choke !!!!! 😂 we love you Sandra 💓🥰."

chicynthiaan said:

"This frank really did her dirty so I don’t blame her for the actions she took fr.. yall should not come for me ooo, I Dey quick cry 😭."

foxyluchy said:

"All of you all met Frank on strictly business, what a coincidence 😂."

its_your_girlzee said:

"Lol!pot calling kettle black. So him too dey dock married woman. Na u fit each other. Do me , i do ten! Nothing go happen. Sho lo steewpid ni? I stan and believe Sandra 200%."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Don’t touch the tail of a woman, Abi tiger how dem dey take talk am 😂. This woman came with fire."

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng