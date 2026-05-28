Comedian and singer Nasboi reacted to the constant pressure on celebrities to comment on Nigeria’s political issues

He referenced Mr Macaroni’s experience, saying speaking out can come with backlash and criticism

Nasboi insisted that not every public figure is willing or mentally prepared to engage in political conversations

Nigerian skit maker and singer Nasboi has spoken out against what he describes as unfair pressure on celebrities to constantly take positions on Nigeria’s political issues.

In a post shared via his X handle, Nasboi urged Nigerians to show more understanding toward entertainers who choose to remain silent on sensitive national conversations.

His comments come amid ongoing debates about the role of public figures in political discourse and activism, especially after a recent gunmen attack at a school in Oyo State.

Nasboi references Mr Macaroni’s experience, saying speaking out can come with backlash and criticism. Photos: Nasboi.

Source: Instagram

Nasboi argued that many people often overlook the emotional and professional consequences that come with speaking out.

According to him, celebrities are frequently expected to voice opinions on every national issue, regardless of their personal comfort or safety concerns.

He stressed that silence does not always mean ignorance or indifference, but sometimes a conscious decision to avoid backlash or controversy.

He wrote that people should accept the fact that not everyone has the “mind to talk,” adding that individuals process public issues differently.

In his post, Nasboi referenced the experience of activist and comedian Mr Macaroni, noting how he faced criticism and harassment after speaking out on government-related matters.

He said the treatment meted out to Mr Macaroni served as a warning to others who might want to speak publicly.

According to him, even after speaking up, the same people who demanded action still went ahead to insult and mock him.

Nasboi suggested that such reactions often discourage other entertainers from getting involved in political discussions.

The entertainer further emphasised that celebrities are not different from ordinary Nigerians when it comes to personal preferences and interests.

He noted that just as some citizens avoid political discussions, some celebrities also prefer to stay away from them entirely.

In his words, public figures should not be forced into activism simply because of their popularity.

He wrote that celebrities are humans too, with emotions, boundaries, and personal choices that should be respected.

Read his tweet here:

Reactions trail Nasboi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Biggbramo stated:

"Nas be reminded that it’s not everyone will align with the general opinion. However, if you chose to stay back because of few people that will cruise or make jest of you then what about the whole lot that will be affected by your silent????"

@BoogeyyX wrote:

"Bro forget all this talks I like you no be small I swear to God but this your talk no make sense, you dey try your best nobody fit talk anyhow when you no talk but what of others ?? Them get 2 heads ? Why them too no dey talk all this wey con be say na now the dey come out talk"

@Virgil0100 noted:

"Omo see wetin Nigeria turn too Omo everybody dey fear what is going on ? This pple didn’t aren’t just suffering us they re putting fear in us with it so we can’t speak up that’s a dictator kind of thing "

Nasboi shares his dating preference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasboi stirred reactions online after speaking about his dating experiences and financial expectations in relationships.

The entertainer explained that he had worked hard to become financially stable and would not take his efforts lightly.

He stated that he would not date certain categories of women. Nasboi also warned that broke women should stay away from him.

Source: Legit.ng