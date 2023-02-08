Popular Nigerian singer, Victony, has taken to social media to update fans about his health after the accident that affected his leg

The Soweto crooner revealed that he just underwent his third and final surgery and will be taking a 2 months break

A number of netizens reacted to the news by sympathizing with the singer and wishing him well

Talented Nigerian singer, Victony, has now given his fans an update on his health after undergoing another surgery.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Soweto crooner shared a note to his fans where he explained that he had just done his third and final surgery.

Not stopping there, the singer also announced that he would be taking a break for two months based on doctor’s orders and that he cannot wait for the ordeal to be over.

Victony explained that before his surgery, he had been creating the best he could and he can’t wait to show fans but there is no point in him releasing music now if he can’t be a part of it.

The music star asked for prayers from his fans and for them to stay with him during his two months break.

Victony also shared a photo of himself recuperating and another one of his X-ray.

Nigerians react as Victony reveals he is taking two months break after 3rd surgery

fabfally:

"God heal you permanently "

chiboyfel:

"All power still belongs to bombom?"

king_kwad_:

"Wish you all the love broski. ❤️❤️❤️ You’ll rise above that."

aver_nessa:

"Vic we dey here dey wait"

pellas.glowbackup:

"Quick recovery my love "

daecolm:

"My brother! Biggest healings and blessings to you!"

briddszn_:

"Power wey u suppose use for your leg you carry am put for "bumbum"....get well soon shaa ONELOVE ❤️"

