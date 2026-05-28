Olusegun Dada has refuted the viral claim of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu converting to Christianity as fake news

President Tinubu's longstanding support for his pastor wife emphasises interfaith harmony, according to Dada

Dada, in a social media post, urged the public to disregard misleading information about the president's religious beliefs

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Olusegun Dada, special assistant on social media to President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday afternoon, May 28, debunked a viral video claiming that the Nigerian leader has dumped Islam for Christianity, describing it as "fake".

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Dada stressed that his principal “has always been a Muslim.”

Olusegun Dada debunks a viral video claiming Tinubu dumped Islam for Christianity, insisting the president has always been a Muslim. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the claim comes amid preparations by politicians for the 2027 elections.

Presidency refutes Tinubu religion claim

Sharing the 8-minute video from a TikTok account, @internetsecrets2, the presidential aide noted that Tinubu proudly supports his wife, Senator Remi, a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Dada wrote in an X post:

"Please disregard the video circulating claiming PBAT has converted. It is a lie... President Tinubu has always been a Muslim, while proudly supporting his wife, who is a Pastor. This unique interfaith harmony in his own home is what he brings to national leadership, which is unity and not conversion."

The surge in political fake content has become a worry for well-meaning Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

Some artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos can now mimic political aspirants’ voices almost perfectly or produce videos that are difficult to distinguish with the naked eye.

In May 2025, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the creation of an AI Division under the ICT department to harness the positive aspects of AI and mitigate its negative impact on elections. Despite this, the rapid spread of increasingly sophisticated fake content remains a major challenge for election authorities.

President Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and his wife, Remi Tinubu, a practising Christian and pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Photo credit: @oluremitinubu

Source: Twitter

Trump hails Pastor Tinubu

In February 2026, US President Donald Trump acknowledged Remi as he spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, highlighting her faith leadership and role in religious life.

Trump said:

“We’re honoured to be joined today by the First Lady of Nigeria, who also happens to serve as a Christian pastor at the largest church in Nigeria. A very respected woman. First Lady, please, where are you? Thank you very much. It’s a great honour."

Mrs Tinubu is an ordained pastor of the RCCG, which is among Nigeria’s largest and most influential pentecostal denominations.

Tinubu urges unity beyond religion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said Nigerians must learn to live in harmony despite religious differences, noting that faith should be a source of unity.

Tinubu spoke in Jos, Plateau state, during the funeral service of Lydia Yilwatda, mother of Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president said God’s will is beyond human control, adding that all people, regardless of religion, ultimately serve the same God.

Source: Legit.ng