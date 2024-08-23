Being a celebrity comes with so much attention and puts one in the spotlight even when the individual is not in the mood

One aspect of a celeb's life that makes the news is their outfits which are usually assessed by their fans

Despite paying attention to details, celebs can still experience a wardrobe malfunction and Legit.ng checks the cases of singers Asake and Burna Boy, among others

Nigerian entertainers put in the work when they step out for occasions and grace the red carpet.

However, at different times, they have had cause to salvage any unexpected situation that affects the outfits they rock.

Asake and Burna Boy show off their fashion sides.

Source: Instagram

Be it for a performance or simply being a guest at events, wardrobe malfunction has become an issue that needs to be worked on.

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at the times singers Asake, Burna Boy, and Yemi Alade, among others experienced an unexpected turn out in their outfits.

1. Asake's trousers rip off on stage

Singer Ololade Ahmed, aka Asake, experienced an embarrassing incident with his trousers while performing at his show in London in January 2023.

Known for his energetic performances, he tried to throw a kick mid-air and his trousers got torn. The video which went viral on social media had netizens laughing.

The Organise crooner has a knack for wearing baggy trousers and some fans understood why he does so was to avoid situations like this.

2. Yemi Alade's leggings tear during dance challenge

Singer Yemi Alade was in an excited mood as she joined the Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge inspired by Pa Mike Ejeagha's song.

The Mama Africa crooner rocked black leggings under a short black skirt and beautiful top which looked cool on her.

She and her brother Seyi Alade followed the dance steps till the part where she was to raise one of her legs. After she did this, the torn part of her leggings was exposed in the video.

Most of her fans left her dance and focused on her torn leggings. They also shared funny reactions about it on her Instagram page.

3. Burna Boy trousers tear while dancing

Afrobeats star, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has good vibes and energy and he displays it when he is on stage.

His dancing skills are not also in doubt as he tries to infuse it in his performances. While on stage, he gave his fans some energetic dance steps and enjoyed himself while at it.

However, his jeans and trousers were torn but he did not care about it in the video. Instead, he continued dancing and dished a sterling performance to the excitement of his fans.

4. Tania Omotayo's zip bursts open

Model and entrepreneur, Tania Omotayo, experienced a disappointing moment on her way to church. She wore a beautiful dress designed with a zip.

However, when she wanted to sit, it burst open. She had to use a black scarf to cover her back and continued with the church service.

After service was done, she rocked her outfit stylishly and displayed its back in a video shared online.

5. Tiwa Savage's bosoms exposed on stage

While performing on stage with singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour, Tiwa Savage's bosoms were exposed in a video shared online.

Flavour's song Oyi had the Somebody's Son crooner acting like she was cold. At this point, her bosoms were glaring at the audience. She used her hands to cover some parts as Flavour brought a fur jacket to cover her.

