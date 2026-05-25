What we know

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen are set to battle for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket today, Monday, May 25, at the party’s presidential primary.

Legit.ng reports that the three aspirants are seeking to emerge as the ADC candidate in the January 16, 2027, presidential election.

Already, the aspirants have been cleared by the party’s screening committee.

Controversies, intense lobbying and strategic meetings have marked the days leading up to the election.

On Sunday, May 24, a faction of the ADC dissolved the David Mark-led national working committee (NWC) and formally adopted Dumebi Kachikwu as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The decision was taken at the faction’s national convention and presidential primary held in Abuja, where delegates endorsed Kachikwu through a voice vote.

Legit.ng brings you live updates on the Mark-led ADC's exercise.