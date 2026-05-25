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Live Updates: Atiku, Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen Battle for ADC Ticket as Presidential Primary Begins

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Niger ADC endorses Atiku for president

The Niger state chapter of the ADC has unanimously endorsed Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

According to Vanguard, the endorsement was contained in a resolution issued in Minna on Sunday, May 24, 2026, after consultations across the state.

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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Zamfara state ADC endorses Atiku

The ADC in Zamfara state, alongside party stakeholders and supporters, has endorsed Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The Zamfara ADC also pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation and coordination efforts ahead of the 2027 polls, Nigerian Tribune reported.

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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Adamawa ADC endorses Atiku

The ADC, Adamawa state, has endorsed former Vice President Atiku as its preferred presidential candidate ahead of the party’s presidential primary election, which is being held today, Monday, May 25, 2026.

In a statement issued by the party leadership in the state, the ADC said the endorsement followed extensive consultations and unanimous agreement among stakeholders, leaders and members across Adamawa state, TVC News reported.

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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

ADC primaries: Hayatu-Deen lands in Borno

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by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf

Presidential primary: ADC calls for unity

The ADC has appealed for unity and discipline among party members ahead of its presidential primaries scheduled for Monday, amid deepening internal divisions within the party.

In a statement by its national spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC urged presidential aspirants, delegates and party faithful to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly during the exercise, Premium Times noted.

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Atiku Abubakar Rotimi Amaechi Borno State Adamawa State Abuja
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