Ghanaian singer Captan has shared details about a past incident where Nigerian music star Burna Boy was allegedly arrested in Ghana, and how Shatta Wale saved him

The former SM Militants member also spoke about his loyalty to Shatta Wale while discussing his current relationship with Burna Boy during the trending interview

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions after Captan’s comments about Burna Boy, Shatta Wale and the alleged arrest surfaced online

Ghanaian singer Captan, who was once part of the Shatta Movement Militants (SM Militants), has revealed that Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy once faced trouble in Ghana and was rescued by Shatta Wale.

Captan shared the story during a recent podcast interview, explaining that Burna Boy was allegedly arrested by police in Ghana for smoking, but Shatta Wale stepped in to help him out.

Ghanaian singer Captan opens up about how Shatta Wale allegedly helped Burna Boy during an old incident in Ghana. Photo: shattawalenima/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to Captan, Shatta Wale sent him and other members of the team to secure Burna Boy’s release from police custody.

He narrated how they stood by Burna Boy, bailed him out, and later arranged accommodation for him in a hotel while also settling issues that came up afterwards.

The Ghanaian singer also spoke about being on stage with other big Nigerian singers like Wizkid and Olamide.

“I’ve been on stage with people you idolise like Burna Boy, Wizkid and Olamide. I was in the studio when Burna Boy and Shatta Wale were recording. We took him to clubs, he was moving with us like our small boy. Police caught him smoking w33d, and we went to bail him out. Thanks to Shatta Wale, he sent us and we all stood there to bail him. We even put him in a hotel and solved matters for him.”

When asked about his current relationship with Burna Boy, Captan explained that there had been personal issues involving his former record label boss, Shatta Wale and Burna Boy, making it difficult for him to maintain ties.

“He had a problem with my father, so my loyalty is only to Shatta Wale. If Shatta Wale fights with Donald Trump or anybody, I will still support him.”

Captan, however, admitted that if Burna Boy offered him a free verse, he would likely accept it after consulting his 'father', Shatta Wale.

“If Burna Boy says he wants to give me a free verse, if I tell my father, he will say go ahead, who no like better thing?”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Captan's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Mr_IZZI007:

"Everybody have different opinions 😔 Agenda wan kill werey 😂"

@wayveeofficial:

"Burnaboy of before no be Burnaboy of now o, Make them know wetin them Dey talk. The Arenas were Burna Dey shutdown now them no born Shatta wale well"

@PenAndPills:

"And so what? If he didn't bailed him out another person would have done it. And I am sure Burna appreciated him at that time"

@its_amg8:

"International artist arrested in another country and a local star steps up with bail money. That is either genuine friendship or a very expensive publicity stunt. W33d arrests in Ghana are serious but not life threatening."

Captan says Shatta Wale sent his team to help Burna Boy after alleged trouble with police in Ghana. Photo: shattawalenima/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on feud with Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest opened up about his long-running feud with Burna Boy during an interview on Beat FM.

The businessman claimed Burna Boy became uncomfortable with his close relationship with Davido and started attacking him online.

Cubana Chiefpriest also stated that Burna Boy allegedly tried to challenge him in the nightlife business after investing in similar ventures.

Source: Legit.ng