Nigerian celebrities who flaunt their marriage online tend to get their fans and followers attached to their unions

Such fans are often left in shock when their favourite celebrities unexpectedly announce the end of what fans were rooting to be a blissful union

The likes of comedian AY Makun and actor Bolanle Ninalowo had online in-laws picking sides after news about their crashed marriages surfaced

Several celebrities have learned the art of keeping their personal lives, including their marriages, off the social media space. However, numerous others are known for showcasing and celebrating their partners at every opportunity.

Some celebrities may be unaware that many of their fans and supporters see them as role models, with some desiring to have a union similar to their favourites.

Many of these fans, who are popularly known as online in-laws, would go to any length to defend their favourite celebrity marriages.

Others often create special 'fan pages' dedicated to these celebrities' marriages as a show of support.

However, at the least unexpected moments when some of these celebrities announce the end of their union, many online in-laws struggle to come to terms with the separation.

Along the line, the once upon-united fans are left with two options: pick sides or move on.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at popular Nigerian celebrity breakups that pained online in-laws.

1. Comedian AY and Mabel Makun end it after 15 years

After 15 years of marriage and two beautiful daughters, the Nigerian comedian and his wife Mabel stirred concerns after they went public with their marital issues.

In April 2024, Mabel confirmed that she had moved on for good from her marriage.

In a post, Mabel said that her dream of a lifelong marriage had taken a new turn. She appealed to fans to respect her and her ex-husband's privacy.

2. Yul and May Edochie's uncertain future

The Nollywood actor and his wife-turned-influencer used to be one of the celebrity couples fans gush over.

However, the bond between the lovebirds was severed after Yul took a second wife, Judy Austin, and announced the birth of his son with her.

The actor in 2023 hinted that May had filed for divorce as he demanded the return of the bride price he paid to her family.

Since their separation, their fans have had to take sides.

3. Basketmouth and Elsie part ways after 12 years

This is the second comedian on this list whose marriage crash came unexpectedly.

In 2022, barely a few days after what should have been their 12th anniversary, Basketmouth broke the net when he announced the end of his marriage.

He disclosed that after much deliberation, he and the mother of his three children decided to go their separate ways.

4. Bolanle Ninalowo and wife part ways for the second time

On September 1, 2023, the Nollywood star announced in a post via his social media timeline that he and his wife Bunmi had decided to part ways after issues between them became irreconcilable.

It was their second time breaking up in their 16 years of marriage.

5. Isreal DMW and Sheila's short-lived marriage

In 2022, Isreal DMW, singer Davido's logistics manager, shut down Benin, Edo state, with his lavish wedding ceremony, which was attended by a lot of dignitaries, including the unavailable singer.

However, the union ended about a year later amid a series of name-callings on social media.

At some point, Isreal called on his estranged wife to return the bride price he paid to her family.

6. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz part ways after six years

In 2022, record producer JJC Skillz announced his separation from actress Funke Akindele.

He revealed that his marriage with Akindele has had issues for the last two years.

The former couple, however, remain on good terms as JJC celebrated Funke after her movie A Tribe Called Judah broke records online.

7. Ireti and Partick Doyle

During an interview with Chude, the Nollywood actress confirmed she was no longer married to producer and actor husband Patrick.

“We are officially divorced,” she confirmed after six children with the actor.

Meanwhile, Patrick has since moved on as he married a younger lover in 2023.

Patrick Doyle celebrates lover on Mother's Day

In another entertainment news, Patrick Doyle celebrated his lover during Mother's Day celebration.

Doyle shared a photo of his lover, Funmilayo, and paid tribute to the women who used to be in his life: his late mum, late sister, and late wife before Ireti.

He also revealed he had never been happier with Funmilayo in his life.

