Mabel, wife of comedian AY, has spoken about her crashed marriage for the first time as she calls the comedian her ex-husband

She said she has moved on with resilience and grace as she added that her silence should not be misunderstood

Mabel also said that many lies have been peddled against her and attacks orchestrated against her as she asked for privacy

Comedian AY's wife, Mabel, has confirmed that she has moved on for good from her marriage of many years.

Legit.ng had reported that AY's marriage had crashed after Mabel caught the humour merchant cheating on her. They were first separated before she finally moved out of her matrimonial home.

Reacting to the rumour, Mable confirmed the end of her union to AY she called him, her ex-husband. She also said that her dream of a lifelong marriage had taken a new turn. The mother of two noted that many lies had been peddled against her.

AY's wife opens up on crashed marriage. Phot credit @realmabelmakun

Source: Instagram

Mabel thanks her fans

In her long message that was posted on social media, she thanked people who had supported her during her challenging moment. She said that her silence should not be misunderstood as the father of her children also deserved some level of privacy from her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The interior designer also noted that she had been quiet because of her children whose mental health needed to be prioritized.

AY's wife says she wouldn't address lies

In her message, she said that she would not address any of the lies because of her children. She opined that she has faith in a bright future for herself and her kids

Recall that three people were fingered in the crash of AY and his wife's union. A reality show star, a musician's baby mama, and an actor's wife.

Below is the message:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens took to the comment section to react to what AY's wife said about her marriage. Here are some of their reactions below:

@asieba.og:

"My dear no allow fine face deceive u, one thing na to become famous another thing na to keep am. Na ur husband we know and na through am we take know you. No feel say oneam outside there wan take you serious home and abroad. Wen u done see weti carry u go outside tire, u for come they regret your decision."

@alhaji._louis:

"Please u guys should respect her choice and privacy. Let’s focus on our lives. Normally,nothing concern us."

@nelson.blu:

"If you can’t endure just remain single, but if you choose to go into another relationship or marriage that same thing will surely happen again life no hard."

@shoebossbackup:

"A very intelligent woman."

@destination_diariez:

"Do what's best for you girl...na only you know werin your eye don see inside that marriage. It will get to a point that you can't endure anymore. It is better to be alive than dead. Peace and love to you and your ex-husband."

@bellaevely3:

"Na una carry am come social media, we must look into the matter."

@oselu75:

"You leave ur marriage cos the man cheat come start to Dey date different married men all ur life cos no single guy Dey available for you again. Wish her all the best anyways."

@wf_sugarjoel:

"You need privacy but you come online to tell us the issue and ask for privacy I don’t even know how you people think."

@memescats7:

"Love doesn't keep marriage, but understanding does."

@bandsbymo:

"Ex husband?? That was fast."

Mabel hints at reason for leaving marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Mabel, comedian AY's wife, had stated her reason for leaving her matrimonial home after rumours of her crashed marriage surfaced.

The union was said to have crashed as a result of infidelity on the comedian's part.

She posted a clip about distance being a response to disrespect as she added that she doesn't dive into drama.

Source: Legit.ng