Veteran Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle has set the records straight as it concerns her union with fellow movie star, Patrick Doyle

During an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the Fifty movie star confirmed that they are officially divorced

Doyle noted that she shunned speculations on social media because she owes no one an explanation about her life

Rumours and speculations of a divorce between veteran Nollywood thespians, Patrick and Ireti Doyle, have finally been confirmed.

Just recently, Ireti was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show and she answered a few questions about her union.

"We're divorced": Ireti Doyle reveals. Photo: @iretidoyle/@chudeity

Source: Instagram

“We’re officially divorced,” the actress went straight to the point as Jideonwo asked about the true situation of things.

When asked why she stayed mum and shunned speculations that made the rounds on social media, the veteran star made it clear that her personal life is no one’s business.

“Do you see me talking about my personal life in public? That is nobody’s business. You are not entitled to that. That I am an actor and I ply my trade in the public arena does not make you entitled to my personal life. Quite frankly, I don’t owe anybody any explanation,” she said.

Jideonwo pressed on and stated that many people were vested because they followed her love story with Patrick over the years.

The actress, however, stated that her life isn’t an animation and she cannot sacrifice her life just to feed into the imaginations of admirers.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

nursejossy said:

"'my life is not an animation. I had to Choose me (ireti Doyle 2023)."

uniquestellp said:

".....i had to choose me' that's the most important thing."

tailoredbyzee said:

"This woman has so much grace and class. She is not fretting nor bordered about anyone. Her first."

mayoroflos said:

"Not Chudeity’s regular guest- nothing like we’ve seen before. I could have sworn he was afraid to ask some questions ."

deaconkahmoh said:

"This woman way of talking excites me. Her boldness that I'm seeing. Her personal life no concern me. I enjoy seeing her talk ."

djcomputerlove said:

"We need to normalise getting used to couple choosing to go their seperate ways, because if they should do anything funny to each other we will be the one asking them, "is it by force to stay together? ", "Is marriage by force""

Source: Legit.ng