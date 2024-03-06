Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has continued to put pressure on his estranged wife, Sheila, on social media

The public figure gave instructions on how he wants Sheila to return the bride price he paid to his family

Isreal also explained the only thing that can make their marriage null and void and netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has now given his ex-wife, Sheila, instructions on how to return his bride price.

Recall that a new drama between the former couple emerged online when Isreal took to his Instagram page to rain curses on Sheila, her parents, and any man who might be interested in her.

Isreal DMW gives Sheila instructions on how to return bride price.

Shortly after the online drama, Isreal started to open up on some of the things that transpired between him and Sheila during an interview with Daddy Freeze.

Not long after the IG Live session, Isreal made a post on his Instagram stories where he instructed Sheila on how to return his bride price. This came after he claimed she had returned it via SMS.

Isreal told Sheila to do things the proper way by going through his family because they were the ones who paid the bride price and not him.

Not stopping there, the DMW crew member also reminded Sheila that they got married in court and it is only a Federal High Court that can dissolve their marriage.

Reactions as Isreal tells Sheila how to return bride price

Isreal’s ongoing online drama with his ex-wife and his instructions about her bride price drew some online reactions. Read them below:

Kemmi.0:

“I can imagine the mental stress this babe is going through omo.”

fashiongirlnextdoor:

“Na wa. This girl for don really see whin inside this marriage.”

rhebekka_uti:

“Mr isreal is really hurt because of the amount of money he spent on the wedding, he feels cheated.”

Ivieandrews:

“No one returns bride price through transfer in edo state if she actually did transfer then she is still married,if she want the marriage to be over she had better go through the right way.”

anita__chi:

“lol he wan use opportunity see her again return Wetin in a proper way .”

Parker_ojugo:

“Israel no fit forget this matter never even though he marry another wife .”

lavish_furniture:

“Israel is taking this for better for worse thing serious o he say na after 2 years.”

Preshann_:

“If you want bride price, do it the proper way. The way you paid, so you shall collect back. No be she you pay to. Israel Zukwanike!”

themagic_hands__:

“lol asking for bride price refund online is one of the funniest things I’ve seen.”

officiial_young_duu:

“This guy might be passing through pains but nobody care because he is a man sad reality.”

Rhodaofficial_:

“Pride price can be returned via transfer bros. Its not even up to 5k anywhere in Naija. For anyone that will say tradition....is tradition aware dat money is now used in place of cowries and goats . Dude is just dragging his leg instead of moving on from the "bad wife".”

How Isreal reacted to question on if he still loves Sheila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal hinted at still having feelings for his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

During the IG live show, Daddy Freeze told Isreal that his heart was still soft towards Sheila despite him lambasting her online. He then went on to ask the socialite if he still loved her.

In response, Isreal tried to keep a straight face before eventually breaking into a soft and emotional smile. He also made no attempt to deny Freeze’s claim and even seemed to accept it.

