2023 has been a great year for so many Nigerian entertainers who launched their new whips and showed off to the public, such include, Burna Boy buying a Rolls Royce to Rema launching his two expensive cars at the same time

Some, however, opted for less expensive brands according to what they could afford while a few others were lucky to be gifted the new cars by their partners, lovers, or the brands they work with

In this article, Legit.ng writes about nine entertainers who bought or received new automobiles within the last few months

Nigerian entertainers love to show off whenever they splurge their hard earned money on the good things of life most especially material possesion. They usually paint the social media red with those latest acquisitions.

From expensive automobiles to state of the art structures, they usually ensure they spare no cost to satisfy themselves with their favourites 'toy".

Legit.ng, in this article briefly examines some celebrities who bought cars or gifted others in the last four months

Burna Boy buys two rides

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has shown that he is a lover of good things after a picture of his multi-billion naira garage surfaced on social media. The 'Last Last' crooner started the year on a positive note with the unveiling of his Bugatti W16 Mistral. Just a few months after spending billions on the first car, he bought a Rolls Royce with a diamond customized spirit which set him back by a few billions of naira. The video of the lovely ride parked at a corner in his garage filled with many choice cars was later sighted online.

Rema buys two cars at the same time

Singer Divine Ikubor, aka, Rema did not settle for less as he joined the league of superstars buying expensive whips. The 'Baby Calm Down' crooner bought a Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes Benz G63 last month. The dealer of the car was the one who leaked the good news as Rema is known to keep his personal life off social media.

Pictures of the cars were seen on the dealers' page as he congratulated Rema for it.

Cubana Chiefpriest changes wife's car

Okechukwu Pascal, aka, Cubana Chiefpriest showed that he was a good husband by changing his wife's car earlier in the year. The nightlife businessman said that he switched it up to cure her boredom.

The father of three bought a 2024 presidential Cadillac Escalade to replace her G63.

Portable's two new cars

2014 has been good for controversial street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable. The Zeh Nation boss bought a new automobile this year. He also received a gift from one of his fans in the Federal Capital Territory.

He first bought a Mercedes Benz after quarreling with Unique Auto boss for canceling his contract after he requested for a new car. A few weeks after the shouting and ranting on social media, he unveiled a new car. He stated that he bought it with his money. He also prayed for his fans after he said that the God of sudden miracle was the one who got the car for him. One of his fans in Abuja also gave him a Mercedes convertible which was announced by his manager, Baby Luv.

Sabinus

Popular skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus proved to be a loyal and caring friend to some of his aides after gifting them new automobiles.

The three aides who got new cars showed their appreciation publicly as they flaunted the new whips.

Two of the beneficiaries of the cars noted that they met the content creator when they were not known and he lifted them into the limelight.

Sir Balo marks achievement with G wagon

Content creator, Timothy Obotuke, professionally known as Sir Balo celebrated his ten years as a skit maker in a special way. He unveiled his G Wagon in commemoration of his anniversary

The skit maker also listed the things he has achieved during his ten years as he appreciated his fans for their support.

Davido buys Rolls Royce Spectre

'Timeless' crooner, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has shown that he is a lover of good things as he has been splashing money on expensive items since last year.

The Grammy nominee added a Rolls Royce Spectre to his fleet of cars in March 2024. The singer let out the cat out of the bag while he was busy chatting with American streamer, Kai Cenat, when he visited Nigeria. An American auto dealer also confirmed the good news online while congratulating the Afrobeat singer after watching the video Davido made with Cenat.

Khaid buys Chevrolet

Nigerian singer, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, professionally known as Khaid acquired a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro earlier this year. Khaid was seen in a car dealer store driving away his new whip as he had smiles all over his face. He might be a young and budding artist but his new automobile shows that he is a lover of the choice things his money can get him.

Comedian Peller

Fast-rising skit maker, Peller, became a proud owner of a G Wagon a few months ago. The content creator announced the good news to his fans to their surprise. He shared a few pictures and videos of the new Jeep on social media as his fans congratulated him. However, many of his followers didn't believe he was the owner of the jeep.

Wizkid takes delivery of Ferrari

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had gotten himself a Christmas gift which many of his colleagues cannot afford.

The Ojuelegba crooner took delivery of the tear rubber N1.4 billion Asseto Ferrano Sports car.

A few weeks before Wizkid unveiled his whip, popular social media influencer, Ola of Lagos reviewed the car and stated that only five people owned the car in Africa.

