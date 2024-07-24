Some Nigerians have come together to raise money for Mr. Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of actress Judy Austin

He has complained about his inability to see his kids as the movie star is depriving him of access to them

The desire to raise money for Obasi got mixed reactions from netizens as they felt they should have channeled their energy to other things

Mr. Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has gotten support from some Nigerians to enable him to gain custody of his children.

Judy separated from Emmanuel after they had two children and the actress is presently married to actor Yul Edochie.

The man has made a public outcry seeking custody of his children but it is not yielding any positive result. Hence, some people decided to set up a GoFundMe account for him.

It is no news that Yul had married Judy while still married to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie. Since he announced the birth of his child with Judy in 2022, it has been from one drama to another.

Some people expressed worry that a GoFundMe was created for Emmanuel when they could have used the same energy to support other important issues.

Reactions to the GoFundMe account

Several social media users have shared their take on the GoFundMe account. See some of the reactions below:

@sarponggladys364:

"A lot of you, your parents are hungry and suffering at home and you are here giving money to someone else."

@justmaeyen_o:

"You guys think he’ll use that money to fight for his kids? Dey play."

@wagsuyo:

"This man fit come rich pass Yul o."

@vinichi71:

"I love my country."

@jolielayla5:

"Nigerians are complaining about the economy, yet they can easily donate money to foolishness."

Emmanuel Obasi seeks access to his kids

