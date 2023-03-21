Ireti Doyle's ex-husband Patrick Doyle found love in the arms of a younger woman, and he celebrated her on Mother's Day

The filmmaker stated on his Facebook page that his new young wife, Funmilayo, has taken the place of his late mum and even his late wife

Doyle shared a photo of his woman and urged his followers to join him in thanking God for his new mother

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker Patrick Doyle, ex-hubby of actress Ireti Doyle celebrated his new wife on Mother's Day.

In a post on his Facebook page, the actor shared a photo of his lover, Oluwafunmilayo, and paid tribute to the women who used to be in his life, his late mum, late sister, and late wife before Ireti.

Patrick Doyle sparks reactions with Mother's Day post dedicated to his new wife. Photo credit: @iretidoyle/@patrickdoylemedia

Source: Instagram

Doyle then revealed that his new wife has taken up the role those women used to play in his life, and he has never been happier.

He also urged his followers and fans to join him in expressing gratitude to God for his newfound mother, friend, and partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Part of his post read:

"To the glory of God, this young lady has taken over that role &truth be told, I have never been happier in all my life. Please join me in thanking God for my new mother, friend & partner for life Oluwafunmilayo."

See the post below:

Reactions to Patrick Doyle's post

The actor's post made it to other social media platforms, and netizens expressed mixed opinions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Baba Dee Fasasi:

"Congratulations and happy mother's day."

Eliashib Ime-James:

"OluwafunPatrickLayo!!! Thank you for your healing touch in my brother. Happy Mother's day."

Ike Imo:

"She's pretty too! Very happy mother's Day to her."

themelanificentphoenix:

"Aunty Ireti divorced him and he proceeded to go get a knockoff version of her"

Arthur Gabriel:

"Madam, happy mother's day. Thank GOD for all you are and doing to contribute to happiness for our big bros. GOD bless you."

realucheebere:

"You just met her, wait like 10 to 15 years before you conclude and know whether you've never been happier all your life, people should stop running faster than their shadow, in this life never say Never."

dorees_ella:

"I expect so much from this man. Anyways as men age they act childish.

neena_9ice:

"Oga rest..na so we Dey hear. She will soon become a bad wife. Yinmu."

endylight1:

"All the best, It’s a good thing that you are happy. I pray you and your family will forever be happy."

Actress Ireti Doyle explains still using ex-husband’s last name

Popular Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle opened up on why she was yet to drop her ex-husband, Patrick Doyle’s last name.

Shortly after the movie star opened up about being officially divorced from the actor and broadcaster, she started to trend on social media.

According to Ireti, the name has been 30 years in the making, and it is hers.

Source: Legit.ng