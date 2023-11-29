Ayo Makun 'AY Comedian' and his wife, Mabel Makun, recently penned heartwarming messages to each other as they celebrate their 15 anniversary

The celebrity lovebirds took to their social media timeline to share lovely pictures to mark their special day

As expected, popular celebrities, as well as fans and wellwishers, have since taken to their comment section to celebrate with them

It is a joyful moment in the home of renowned comedian Ayo Makun, better known as AY and his wife, Mabel Makun, as they marked their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, November 29.

AY and Makun, who made headlines after their mansion got burnt, penned heartwarming messages to each other online.

AY gushes about his wife. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The comedian, in his post, reflected on how long they have come as he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mabel.

Celebrating the special moment, AY shared throwback wedding photos, showing their growth and wrote in his caption:

“It’s been 20 amazing years of knowing each other, 15 years of marital hustle and bustle, occasional sweetness and bitterness, pains, and gains.”

See his post below:

Mabel, in a message to her husband, wrote:

"15 years today but it still feels like yesterday. Happy anniversary husband of mine,forever to go. Thanks for all that you do,I appreciate. Love you to the moon and back always."

See her post below:

AY and Mabel got married in November 2008, and had their first child, Michelle, in 2009, they welcomed their second child, Ayomide, 13 years later.

Congratulations messages pour in for AY and wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages, see them below:

koffithaguru:

"May your home be filled with more bliss and blessings."

elsieokpocha:

"Happy anniversary my people."

chioma__okafor:

"Congratulations Chief, God bless your family."

realnkechikwulu:

"Wow this lady have tried 20 years of endurance she deserves all. Is not easy to marry celebrities."

nancyjasper70:

"Congratulations, happy wedding anniversary, may the good God continue to bless your home, Amen!!"

