Being fashionable is an individual desire but some celebrities, whose partners are in the limelight, often slay for their fans

Some Nigerian celebrity couples including Banky W and Adesua Etomi, Davido and Chioma, among others, are known for rocking classy outfits

In this listicle, we shall be exploring these celebs' fashion tastes and how they give their fans some couple goals

Nigerian celebrities do not only show off their works for the patronage of their fans, but they also display their love for fashion.

The desire to always look good has made some of these entertainers including Davido, Banky W, and Ebuka, among others, give their fans something to tap from as they flaunt their partners publicly.

Nigerian celeb couples who inspire their fans with their fashion tastes. Image credit: @adesuaetomi, ebuka

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng shall check out how these celebs have been able to slay with their spouses.

1. Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Singer and Nollywood actor Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, has a way of making a fashion statement, regardless of what he wears. His wife Adesua, a Nollywood actress, has done well for herself in the industry and her fashion game is always top-notch.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Most times, this couple is seen rocking English attire and their accessories are not too "loud". Adesua can be caught looking naturally beautiful with less makeup and she loves to braid her hair.

Banky keeps his beard obvious and does not rock any hair on his head. However, he gives his fans something to talk about whenever he steps out to an occasion.

2. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Cynthia

There is no gainsaying that popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one of the most stylish men in the industry, and he has a great fashion sense.

His wife Cynthia knows how to combine colours and she looks gorgeous in her outfits. The mother of two is often spotted with her husband and they leave their fans wowed with their fashion tastes.

3. Davido and Chioma

Popular Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma are usually in the news for one reason or the other. In some occasions, they make the news for flaunting expensive fashion items.

Davido goes for designer outfits and chains and he has made them his trademark over the years. Chioma is a lover of expensive bags and luxurious hairs. Her accessories speak of elegance and she ensures that she is never caught "un-fresh" in public.

4. Adekunle Gold and Simi

Popular singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold and his wife Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, are currently making waves in the music industry. They have also created an impression in the minds of their fans with their dress sense.

At the initial stage of his career, Adekunle Gold was on low hair cut. He then transitioned to keeping long hair for a while before he went back to his short hair. His beards are part of his brand and his dress sense is versatile.

Simi dresses simple and loves jewellries that complements her looks. She loves to plait her hair and she can be seen in braids or other hair extensions. When she is not performing on stage or gracing an event, she can be spotted without makeup.

5. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Captain Matthew Ekeinde

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is not only beautiful, her fashion sense is top-notch. They mother of four can explore different styles and colours and still look gorgeous in them.

Her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde is not left out as he also loves to look good. Despite his busy schedule as a pilot, he creates time for his family and gives a dapper look when he joins in the family photoshoot.

They have been married for 28 years and their love is still waxing stronger by the day.

Davido's wife Chioma displays expensive outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma, the wife of popular Afrobeats singer Davido, flaunted the designer outfits she wore to her husband's show recently.

The beautiful lady rocked a black top and an army-themed mini-skirt, which she combined with designer accessories.

She looked ravishing as she showed off different angles of her outfits, which got mixed reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng