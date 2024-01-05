Nigerian actress Funke Akindele was duly recognised by her estranged husband, JJC Skillz, for her recent feat in the cinemas

Legit.ng reported that the movie star hit over I billion naira at box office with the release of her new film A Tribe Called Judah

The ace music producer, stunned by the trending good news, didn't waste time sending out his felicitations to his former wife

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's ex-husband Abdul Rasheed Bello, best known as JJC Skillz, has expressed delight over her recent achievement.

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker broke records in the history of Nollywood as she became the first to earn over one billion naira via cinema sales with her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

JJC Skillz hails Funke Akindele for smashing Nigerian cinema record Credit: @funkejenifakindele, @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

According to the current Nollywood grossing table on Wikipedia, Funke Akindele directed the three biggest-grossing Nollywood films of all time: Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, and A Tribe Called Judah.

Reacting to the feat, Funke Akindele officially thanked God and her fans for giving her such recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JJC Skillz took to the comment section to praise her and convey his pride in her ingenuity.

See his comment below

JJC Skillz celebrates ex-wife Funke Akindele's new movie Credit: @jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele and her family melt hearts with new year message

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akindele and her two children wished their fans a happy new year in a fun video.

In the video, they danced in an energetic way as the mother of two welcomed her fans to the new year.

She also used the opportunity to tell her fans to watch her movie at the cinema.

Yvonne Jegede shares why she can't call Funke Akindele by name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yvonne Jegede gave an insight into what it was like working with Funke Akindele on a movie project.

Jegede shared that she had never worked with anyone as insane as Funke Akindele. She noted that after getting to work with Funke on the new movie, she became scared to call her by name without adding Aunty.

In another report, Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah emerged as number one in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng