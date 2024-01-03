Yul Edochie, in another outburst on social media, revealed his first wife, May Edochie, has filed for divorce

He, however, queried why she was yet to drop his name and return the bride price he paid to her family

The Nollywood actor's latest post has further sparked reactions from netizens as they continue to criticise him

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has continued to drag his first wife and fast-rising influencer May Edochie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie had called out May for undergoing body enhancement surgery without his approval.

Yul Edochie shares how May Edochie's family have refused to refund the bride price he paid. Credit: @yuledochie @mayyuledochie

In a latest outburst, the actor confirmed his estranged wife has filed for divorce from him.

He also queried why she had refused to drop his name and return the bride price he paid to her family to marry her.

According to Yul, May's family have refused to accede to his request.

"You filed for divorce but have refused to drop my name or return the bride price I paid," he wrote in part.

Legit. ng recalls reporting that Yomi Casual's wife, Grace Makun, made headlines after she advised May to remove Yul Edochie's name from her social media profile.

People react as Yul Edochie calls out May for refusing to drop his name

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Yul Edochie's latest social media outburst.

symply_beautiana:

"Silence is truly a weapon. This is what am going to use this 2024."

queen_kateelfrida:

"Nawaooo for this guy ? Silent is golden."

angelscake_palace:

"Another pregnant year for Queen May‍ what will 2024 deliver to her now, God we plead for a good ending this time."

iam_nekkyb:

"No peace for the wicked. Yul no see sleep last night."

getmatchedotcom:

"Asking for bride price from a woman that your own father spoke highly of, had beautiful children for you, and even lost one of those children. I can't believe Yul is actually typing these things. Na so jazz dey work??? God abego."

