Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has announced the end of his marriage with his wife Bunmi

The actor revealed the separation was necessary for a peaceful future for himself and his children

While he didn't give details about the separation, the actor said they were headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife Bunmi have parted ways.

The hulky actor made this public in a statement he released via his Instagram page on Friday, September 1.

Ninalowo, in a lengthy statement, said it was a sad reality for him and his children. He, however, added that it was necessary for a peaceful future.

The actor shared how he prayed and put all his effort into preventing the separation from happening.

He said:

"A sad reality i prayed, nutured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. A sad reality i now have to accept as i realize that my kids are much grown with better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them! A sad reality that screams that i wont live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all. May God help me and reward me with all i truly deserve or punish me for all i have done wrong if that be the case. In the end we will all live with the consequences of our actions.."

The actor also appealed to the public to respect his family's privacy and pray for him and his wife as they heal and move on with their independent lives while jointly taking care of their children.

See his post below:

A quick search showed Ninalowo's wife Bunmi had taken down her Instagram page.

